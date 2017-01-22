New England Patriots cruise past Pittsburgh Steelers to win AFC Championship

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates after a touchdown by running back LeGarrette Blount (not pictured) against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter in the 2017 AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium. (Photo: Winslow Townson, Custom)

The New England Patriots are going back to the Super Bowl!

The Patriots earned their National Football League record ninth trip to the Super Bowl courtesy of a 36-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in the American Football Conference Championship Game at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, Sunday night.

The Patriots jumped out to a 10-point lead over the Steelers in the first quarter when kicker Stephen Gostkowski converted a 31-yard field goal on the opening drive of the game and quarterback Tom Brady followed with a 16-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Hogan.

Although the Steelers outscored the Patriots, 9-7, in the second quarter, Brady again connected with Hogan, this time for a 34-yard touchdown that capped off a nine-play, 82-yard drive and gave the Patriots a 17-9 advantage heading into the halftime break.

The Patriots turned the tide permanently in their favor and sealed their ninth AFC Championship when they scored 16 points over an eight-plus minute span in the third quarter.

Gostkowski initiated the scoring with a 47-yard field goal that came after the Patriots forced a Steelers three-and-out on the opening drive of the second half. Earlier in the drive, Brady fumbled the football on a sneak, but Pittsburgh lost a challenge and New England maintained possession.

On the next play, Brady completed a 24-yard pass to Hogan.

Following a Pittsburgh punt, the Patriots marched 88 yards in just eight plays, and running back LeGarrette Blount capped off the drive with a one-yard touchdown run only one snap after an 18-yard run that took seven Steelers defenders to stop.

Pittsburgh wide receiver Eli Rogers fumbled on the first play of the ensuing drive, and four snaps later, Brady found wide receiver Julian Edelman with a 10-yard touchdown pass over the middle of the field. Edelman separated from a Steelers defensive back and hauled in the Patriots’ fourth touchdown of the game.

Brady completed 32 of his 42 attempts for 384 yards and three touchdowns with no turnovers against the Steelers. It was the 11th 300-yard postseason passing game in Brady’s career, which extended his own NFL record.

Hogan was on the receiving end of nine passes, which he turned into 180 yards and the two touchdowns. Most of Hogan’s single-game franchise record-breaking yards came after the catch, as he bested the old mark of 153 set by Deion Branch at the Denver Broncos on January 14, 2006.

Additionally, Edelman turned eight catches into 118 yards with the touchdown.

The 298 yards Hogan and Edelman combined for are the most ever by a pair of teammates in a conference championship game.

The Patriots will take on the NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Sunday, February 5. The Falcons earned their way to the second Super Bowl in franchise history with a 44-21 victory over the Green Bay Packers at the Georgia Dome.

Back in 2003, the Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers, 32-29, in Super Bowl XXXVIII at Reliant Stadium, which was renamed NRG Stadium in March of 2014.

