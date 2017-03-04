2017 NFL Scouting Combine Preview: Quarterbacks

North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Mitch Trubisky (10) throws the ball against the Stanford Cardinal defense at Sun Bowl Stadium. (Photo: Ivan Pierre Aguirre, Custom)

The on-field workouts continue today at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and here is a look at the top quarterbacks to watch during the drills.

Mitch Trubisky, University of North Carolina

Trubisky was a full-time starter for only one season, but was very productive for the Tar Heels, who went 8-5 overall and finished second in the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Coastal Division with a 5-3 record in league play.

Trubisky completed 304 of his 446 attempts (68.2 percent) for 3,748 yards and 30 touchdowns against just six interceptions in 2016. He finished his final year at North Carolina with a 158.3 quarterback rating.

Deshaun Watson, Clemson University

In three years with the Tigers, Watson completed 814 of his 1,207 attempts for 10,163 yards and 90 touchdowns against 32 interceptions while leading the Tigers to back-to-back National Championship Game appearances, including a last-second victory over the University of Alabama back in January.

As a junior, Watson completed 388 of his 579 attempts for 4,593 yards and 41 touchdowns against 17 interceptions, all of which were individual career highs.

Despite throwing a pair of interceptions early in the College Football Playoff semifinal, Watson completed 23 of his 36 attempts for 259 yards and one touchdown. Watson added another 57 yards and two scores on 15 carries out of the backfield.

Then, in the National Championship, Watson completed 36 of his 56 attempts for 420 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions, including a score in the final seconds that sealed Clemson’s first title since 1982.

DeShone Kizer, University of Notre Dame

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Kizer battled through coaching issues to complete 212 of his 361 attempts for 2,925 yards and 26 touchdowns against nine interceptions despite being sacked 25 times behind the Fighting Irish’s struggling offensive line last fall.

In his two years as a starter, Kizer completed 423 attempts for 5,809 yards and 47 touchdowns against 19 interceptions.

Patrick Mahomes II, Texas Tech University

A 6-foot-3, 230-pound native of Whitehouse, Texas, Mahomes completed 857 of his 1,349 pass attempts for 11,252 yards and 93 touchdowns against 29 interceptions in three years with the Red Raiders. Additionally, Mahomes accounted for 845 yards and 22 touchdowns on 308 career carries.

During his final season with the Red Raiders, Mahomes set personal career highs for completions (388), attempts (591), passing yards, (5,052), passing touchdowns (41) and rushing scores (12).

(© 2017 WKYC)