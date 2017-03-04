2017 NFL Scouting Combine Preview: Tight Ends

Alabama Crimson Tide tight end O.J. Howard (88) catches a 68-yard touchdown pass past Clemson Tigers safety Van Smith (23) during the third quarter in the 2017 College Football Playoff National Championship Game at Raymond James Stadium. (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Custom)

The on-field workouts continue today at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and here is a look at the top tight ends to watch during the drills.

O.J. Howard, University of Alabama

The 6-foot-6, 251-pound Howard was a part of two National Championship teams for the Crimson Tide and the longer seasons served him well heading into the start of the pre-draft process, as he impressed during the practices leading up to the 2017 Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, in January.

Howard entered the pre-draft work having caught 117 passes for 1,726 yards and seven touchdowns. During his senior season, Howard turned 45 catches into 595 yards and three touchdowns. The catches and touchdown totals were single-season career highs.

David Njoku, University of Miami (Florida)

A 6-foot-4, 245-pound native of Cedar Grove, New Jersey, Njoku spent two seasons with the Hurricanes, where he caught 64 passes for 1,060 yards and nine touchdowns, but the junior enters the 2017 NFL Draft after a stellar year.

In 2016, Njoku turned 43 catches into 698 yards and eight touchdowns for the Hurricanes.

Evan Engram, University of Mississippi

The 6-foot-3, 227-pound Engram nearly gained 1,000 yards in his senior year for the pass-happy Rebels of the Southeastern Conference, as he turned 65 catches into 926 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which were single-season career highs.

During his four years with the program, Engram caught 162 passes for 2,320 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Jake Butt, University of Michigan

The 6-foot-6, 250-pound native of Pickerington, Ohio, dealt with plenty of quarterback issues and a coaching change with the arrival of Jim Harbaugh on campus two years ago, but still managed to be a well-rounded tight end.

Despite playing in a run-first league like the Big Ten Conference, Butt caught 138 passes and gained 1,646 yards with 11 touchdowns for the Wolverines.

