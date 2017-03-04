2017 NFL Scouting Combine Preview: Wide Receivers

Western Michigan Broncos wide receiver Corey Davis (84) rushes in the first half against the Ohio Bobcats at Ford Field. (Photo: Rick Osentoski, Custom)

The on-field workouts continue today at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, and here is a look at the top wide receivers to watch during the drills.

Corey Davis, Western Michigan University

In four years at Western Michigan, only one of which came without a 1,000-yard season, Davis turned 332 receptions into 5,285 yards and 52 touchdowns.

On the strength of Davis’ 97-catch, 1,500-yard, 19-touchdown season, the Broncos cruised through Mid-American Conference play and earned a berth into the Cotton Bowl, where they pushed the Wisconsin Badgers to the limit before suffering a one-score loss.

Over his final three years in the program, Davis had receiving totals of 1,408, 1,436 and 1,500 yards with touchdown totals of 15, 12 and 19.

Mike Williams, Clemson University

A four-year player for Clemson, Williams gained 2,727 yards and scored 21 touchdowns on 177 career catches for a Tigers program that played in back-to-back National Championship games, including a last-second win over Alabama back in January.

After just 20 receiving yards in 2015, Williams regained his top form and had a career year with 1,361 yards and 11 touchdowns on 98 catches.

Zay Jones, East Carolina University

Over his four collegiate seasons, the 6-foot-1, 197-pound Jones proved to be a key playmaker for the Pirates, turning 399 receptions into 4,279 yards and 23 touchdowns, which included back-to-back 1,000-plus yard seasons.

Despite being the focal point of the offense, Jones caught 158 passes for 1,746 yards and eight touchdowns, all of which were career highs. As a junior, Jones gained 1,099 yards and scored five touchdowns on 98 receptions.

Curtis Samuel, The Ohio State University

Junior halfback Curtis Samuel proved to be the Buckeyes’ most prolific playmaker in 2016, as he turned 91 carries into 704 yards and eight touchdowns, and a team-leading 65 catches into 822 yards and seven scores.



Samuel ran for a 15-yard touchdown run in double overtime to seal a 30-27 win over the University of Michigan Wolverines in front of an Ohio Stadium record crowd of 110,045 fans last November.

One play after a review upheld a fourth-and-one conversion from junior quarterback J.T. Barrett, Ohio State went to Samuel for the game-winning carry. After taking the ball from Barrett, Samuel hustled around left end, got past the first wave of defenders and sprinted into the end zone for the clinching score.

Samuel ended the day with 54 yards on seven carries, another 32 on four catches and the touchdown run.

(© 2017 WKYC)