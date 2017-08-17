Cleveland Browns, Pro Football Hall of Fame place bid to host NFL Draft

May 8, 2014; New York, NY, USA; A general view of a helmet and NFL shield logo before the start of the 2014 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Adam Hunger, Adam Hunger)

CANTON - The Cleveland Browns, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission have partnered to submit a bid to host the 2019 or 2020 NFL Draft in Northeast Ohio.

According to the Browns, the application was submitted to NFL headquarters last week.

The three-day draft and its accompanying events could mark the NFL's 100th season in 2019, or its centennial celebration in 2020. It was established in Canton in 1920.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam made the following statement on the team's website Thursday:

“Since even before the establishment of the NFL nearly 100 years ago and the legacies of household names like Jim Brown, Paul Brown, Otto Graham and Lou Groza, Northeast Ohio has been rooted in football and NFL history and has been dedicated to developing the sport we love at all levels of competition. With the support of the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, Cleveland and Canton are the ideal sites for the NFL Draft due to our region’s unmatched passion and respect for football, as well as our commitment to its future and the next generation of Hall of Fame players.”

