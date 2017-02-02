Dave DeNatale's NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Tis the season for Mock Drafts everyone!!!!
And we are no different here at WKYC.com. Matt Florjancic and yours truly will be providing NFL Mock Drafts at several key points in this offseason: Pre-Super Bowl, Post-Combine, after the league year/free agency/trades kick off, and of course...on draft day.
For my particular Mock Draft 1.0, I am operating on the premise that the Browns will find a way to pry Jimmy Garoppolo away from New England without having to surrender the 12th overall pick. If Jimmy G goes elsewhere, you can expect changes to the board.
Here we go!
1. Browns—Myles Garrett, DE Texas A&M
If the Browns decide not to go get Garoppolo, then anything is possible here. They could get enamored with one of the rookie QBs, they could decide to (egads) TRADE DOWN. But I'm going to stick with the idea that they will actually pick the best player in the draft. Garrett is that guy.
2. 49ers—Mitch Trubisky, QB North Carolina
3. Bears—Deshaun Watson, QB Clemson
4. Jags—Jonathan Allen, DT Alabama
5. Titans—Jamal Adams, S LSU
6. Jets—Deshone Kizer, QB Notre Dame
7. Chargers—Malik Hooker, S Ohio State
8. Panthers—Leonard Fournette, RB LSU
9. Bengals—Reuben Foster, LB Alabama
10. Bills—Mike Williams, WR Clemson
11. Saints—Marshawn Lattimore, CB Ohio State
12. Browns--Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
I don't expect Trubisky, Kizer, or Watson to be available at 12 so if the Browns pass on a rookie QB at 1, they had better have a plan B in mind. I like the idea of shoring up the offensive line with a Wisconsin Badger. It's worked out extremely well for the Browns in the past.
13. Cardinals—Corey Davis, WR Western Michigan
14. Colts—Derek Barnett, DE Tennesee
15. Eagles—Tre’davious White, CB LSU
16. Ravens—Teez Tabor, CB Florida
17. Redskins—Jabril Peppers, S Michigan
18. Titans—O.J. Howard, TE Alabama
19. Bucs—Solomon Thomas, DE Stanford
20. Broncos—Garett Bolles, OT Utah
21. Lions—Dalvin Cook, RB Florida State
22. Dolphins—David Njoku, TE Miami (FL)
23. Giants—Taco Charlton, DE Michigan
24. Raiders—Marlon Humphrey, CB Alabama
25. Texans—Cam Robinson, OT Alabama
26. Seahawks—Forrest Lamp, OG Western Kentucky
27. Chiefs—Christian McCaffrey, RB Stanford
28. Cowboys—Charles Harris, DE Missouri
29. Packers—John Ross, WR Washington
30. Steelers—Takkarist McKinley, OLB UCLA
31. Falcons—Quincy Wilson, CB Florida
32. Patriots—Malik McDowell, DT Michigan State
You can catch Matt Florjancic and I discussing our Top 12s in our first Mock Drafts in a special Facebook Live segment below:
