Dave DeNatale's NFL Mock Draft 1.0

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 17: Defensive lineman Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates after sacking quarterback Sean White of the Auburn Tigers during an NCAA college football game on September 17, 2016 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo: Butch Dill/Getty Images Sports, 2016 Getty Images)

Tis the season for Mock Drafts everyone!!!!

And we are no different here at WKYC.com. Matt Florjancic and yours truly will be providing NFL Mock Drafts at several key points in this offseason: Pre-Super Bowl, Post-Combine, after the league year/free agency/trades kick off, and of course...on draft day.

For my particular Mock Draft 1.0, I am operating on the premise that the Browns will find a way to pry Jimmy Garoppolo away from New England without having to surrender the 12th overall pick. If Jimmy G goes elsewhere, you can expect changes to the board.

Here we go!

1. Browns—Myles Garrett, DE Texas A&M

If the Browns decide not to go get Garoppolo, then anything is possible here. They could get enamored with one of the rookie QBs, they could decide to (egads) TRADE DOWN. But I'm going to stick with the idea that they will actually pick the best player in the draft. Garrett is that guy.

2. 49ers—Mitch Trubisky, QB North Carolina

3. Bears—Deshaun Watson, QB Clemson

4. Jags—Jonathan Allen, DT Alabama

5. Titans—Jamal Adams, S LSU

6. Jets—Deshone Kizer, QB Notre Dame

7. Chargers—Malik Hooker, S Ohio State

8. Panthers—Leonard Fournette, RB LSU

9. Bengals—Reuben Foster, LB Alabama

10. Bills—Mike Williams, WR Clemson

11. Saints—Marshawn Lattimore, CB Ohio State



12. Browns--Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin

I don't expect Trubisky, Kizer, or Watson to be available at 12 so if the Browns pass on a rookie QB at 1, they had better have a plan B in mind. I like the idea of shoring up the offensive line with a Wisconsin Badger. It's worked out extremely well for the Browns in the past.

13. Cardinals—Corey Davis, WR Western Michigan

14. Colts—Derek Barnett, DE Tennesee

15. Eagles—Tre’davious White, CB LSU

16. Ravens—Teez Tabor, CB Florida

17. Redskins—Jabril Peppers, S Michigan

18. Titans—O.J. Howard, TE Alabama

19. Bucs—Solomon Thomas, DE Stanford

20. Broncos—Garett Bolles, OT Utah

21. Lions—Dalvin Cook, RB Florida State

22. Dolphins—David Njoku, TE Miami (FL)

23. Giants—Taco Charlton, DE Michigan

24. Raiders—Marlon Humphrey, CB Alabama

25. Texans—Cam Robinson, OT Alabama

26. Seahawks—Forrest Lamp, OG Western Kentucky

27. Chiefs—Christian McCaffrey, RB Stanford

28. Cowboys—Charles Harris, DE Missouri

29. Packers—John Ross, WR Washington

30. Steelers—Takkarist McKinley, OLB UCLA

31. Falcons—Quincy Wilson, CB Florida

32. Patriots—Malik McDowell, DT Michigan State

You can catch Matt Florjancic and I discussing our Top 12s in our first Mock Drafts in a special Facebook Live segment below:

(© 2017 WKYC)