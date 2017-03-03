LIVE UPDATES: 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

Wisconsin Badgers offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk (65) in action during the game against the Western Michigan Broncos in the 2017 Cotton Bowl game at AT&T Stadium. The Badgers defeated the Broncos, 24-16. (Photo: Jerome Miron, Custom)

9:00 a.m.-2017 NFL SCOUTING COMBINE OFFICIALLY UNDERWAY

There are nearly 300 aspiring professional football players working out for and meeting with decision-makers from teams across the league at the 2016 NFL Scouting Combine, and now is the time for them to get on the field and display their skills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

After speaking with the media, going through medical examines and measurements, undergoing psychological testing and interviews with teams, the athletes will now go through the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill and shuttle run, as well as position-specific on-field tests.

The Combine workouts officially get underway with the special-teams players, offensive linemen and running backs taking the field.

