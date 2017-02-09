MOCK REPORT | Myles Garrett and who to the Browns?

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 17: Defensive lineman Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates after sacking quarterback Sean White of the Auburn Tigers during an NCAA college football game on September 17, 2016 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo: Butch Dill/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

As we move towards the NFL Draft in late April, I'll periodically take a look at how some national experts are laying out their mock drafts. Things will change quickly after the league's combine later this month in Indianapolis, plus pro days and team workouts in March and April.

Here's what we've noticed this week:

Todd McShay--ESPN

So Todd, Todd, Todd will be our lead off in the Mock Report. McShay projects the Browns to take Texas A&M OLB/DE Myles Garrett with the first overall pick.

His take: Yes, the Browns need a quarterback, but they have a lot of other needs, too. Garrett, who has the tools to develop into an elite pass-rusher and a very disruptive run defender, is just too good for Cleveland to pass up for any of the quarterbacks in this class. Don't forget: The Browns could still trade for Jimmy Garoppolo or draft a QB with the 12th overall pick.

With the 12th pick in the first round, McShay projects that the Browns will take North Carolina QB (and Mentor native) Mitch Trubisky. After addressing the Browns' void at edge rusher with the No. 1 overall pick, it's time to take another swing at a quarterback. There's a lot to like about Trubisky's tape. He flashes the ability to go through progressions, and he's the most accurate QB in this class. I like Trubisky's mobility but have concerns about what his real size is and some of the critical errors he has made, including two bad interceptions versus Stanford. With just 13 career starts to evaluate, Trubisky's pre-draft interviews and measurables will play a big role in where he lands.

I'm skeptical that any top-tier quarterback will be available for the Browns at #12. Too many needy teams (49ers, Bears, Jets, Bills) in front of them.

Daniel Jeremiah--NFL.com and NFL Network

Jeremiah forecasts that the Browns will grab Garrett as well with the first overall pick. The Browns need an instant-impact defender and Garrett is the obvious choice.

I'm very intrigued with his option for the Browns at 12. Alabama TE O.J. Howard. Howard would team up with Gary Barnidge to give the Browns a potent 1-2 punch at tight end.

He would indeed. If you've watched the Tide in the last two years, you've seen how great Howard's talent is.

Dane Brugler--CBS Sports

Brugler joins the Myles Garrett to the Browns at 1 chorus: The Browns have needs all over the roster and unless they fall in love with a quarterback, this pick needs to be the best talent in the draft, which is Garrett.

With the 12th pick in the first round, Brugler has the Browns going defense at an area of need. CB Teez Tabor from Florida. The Browns' secondary was routinely torched this past season and needs upgrades across the board. Tabor has the size, aggressiveness and cover instincts to disrupt the catch point and create turnovers.

You have to believe Joe Haden would be in favor of having a fellow Gator join him in the secondary.

Nate Davis--USA TODAY

Mr. Davis is another Garrett to Browns with the first overall pick believer.

Here's his full take: What will the Browns, who own two first-round picks, do? It surely seems their perpetual quarterback question remains unanswered, yet they forfeited the opportunity to draft one second overall last year. With little buzz around this year's crop, it could be hard to justify picking one here and probably even more difficult to trade out of this spot. Right now, Garrett is the consensus top player. A 1-15 team that had just 26 sacks in 2016 and plays in a division that features three capable veteran passers could certainly use an elite pass rusher. Bet new defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will certainly lobby to add Garrett to his four-man front.

Davis looks at a quarterback for the Browns to take at 12. Deshaun Watson, the hero of Clemson's run to the national title. He'll be a bit of a project at the pro level, but Hue Jackson might be the right guy to develop him. And with Robert Griffin III and Cody Kessler on the roster, Watson wouldn't have to be pressed into service while he adapts to the NFL.

Again, I just don't believe that he'll fall that far. But time will tell.

Chris Burke--Sports Illustrated

To make it unanimous, Burke has the Browns grabbing Miles Garrett at 1. Hypothetically, the Browns could use this pick on Garrett and then package Nos. 12 and 33 to jump back into the top 10 somewhere for a QB. They also could stay put and (possibly) find a quarterback they like at one of those spots. Either way, their options are too numerous to pass on a player like Garrett.

My head will explode if they make a trade like that.

Burke does project a quarterback at 12. He's thinking Notre Dame's Deshone Kizer. Save for the 49ers, Bears, Jets and Bills all taking a quarterback (or the Cardinals trading up), the Browns should have at least one of the Watson-Trubisky-Kizer-Mahomes quartet available here. Kizer is big, strong and athletic.​

So it's Garrett across the board with the first pick. And FIVE different players projected to the Browns at 12. This is why we urge you to stay connected with us during this offseason. It should be a wild ride!

