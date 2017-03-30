Myles Garrett Shines as Texas A&M hosts annual NFL Pro Day

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – More than 50 NFL coaches, scouts and player personnel staffers converged on the Texas A&M campus for Aggie football's annual Pro Day on Thursday at the McFerrin Athletic Center.

Displaying their skills for the NFL were 15 members of the 2016 Texas A&M football team, including two-time All-American Myles Garrett and 2016 statistical team leaders Justin Evans (4 interceptions and 428 kickoff return yards), Shaan Washington (104 tackles), Josh Reynolds (12 receiving touchdowns), Trevor Knight (1,432 passing yards, 19 passing TDs and 10 rushing TDs) and Daeshon Hall (12 quarterback pressures).

Among the day’s highlights were:

Vertical Jump: Justin Evans, 41.5 inches

Broad Jump:

Justin Evans, 10’9”

Myles Garrett, 10’6”

40-yard dash:

Speedy Noil, 4.43

Myles Garrett, 4.62

5-10-5 Shuttle: Jeremy Tabuyo, 4.22

L or 3 Cone: Jeremy Tabuyo, 6.93

Long Shuttle: Jeremy Tabuyo, 11.56

Bench Press: Claude George, 23 repetitions

Texas A&M Pro Day roster

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Cl. Hometown (Schools) Eluemunor, Jermaine OL 6-4 332 Sr. Denville, NJ (Morris Knolls/Lackawanna (PA)) Evans, Justin DB 6-0 199 Sr. Wiggins, MS (Stone/Gulf Coast (MS)) Garrett, Myles DE 6-4 272 Jr. Arlington, TX (Martin) Gennesy, Avery OL 6-3 318 Sr. Southaven, MS (Southaven/East Miss.) George, Claude LB 6-2 236 Sr. Lafayette, LA (Acadiana/Hutchinson (KS) Hall, Daeshon DE 6-5 266 Sr. Seattle, WA (Lancaster HS (TX)) Knight, Trevor QB 6-1 219 Sr. San Antonio, TX (Reagan/Oklahoma) *Niederhofer, Boone WR 6-2 205 Sr. San Antonio, TX (Churchill) Noil, Speedy WR 5-11 199 Jr. New Orleans, LA (Edna Karr) Pope, Edward WR 6-3 164 Sr. Carthage, TX (Carthage Reynolds, Josh WR 6-3 194 Sr. San Antonio, TX (Jay/Tyler JC) Seals-Jones, Ricky WR 6-5 243 Jr. Sealy, TX (Sealy) Tabuyo, Jeremy WR 5-11 195 Sr. Honolulu, HI (St. Louis) Walker, Hardreck DL 6-2 284 Sr. Spring, TX (Westfield) Washington, Shaan LB 6-3 243 Sr. Alexandria, LA (Senior)

* -- Boone Niederhofer spoke to scouts and media, but did not test due to an injury suffered late in the 2016 season.

