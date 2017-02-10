Texas A&M's Myles Garrett begs Cowboys to trade for him with Browns in video

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 17: Defensive lineman Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates after sacking quarterback Sean White of the Auburn Tigers during an NCAA college football game on September 17, 2016 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo: Butch Dill/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

Texas A&M DE Myles Garrett may not be making too many friends in Cleveland.

In a video posted by ESPN, Garrett begs Cowboys owner Jerry Jones to make a deal with the Browns to trade up to select him with the first overall pick.

Whether the plea was a joke or not, I'm guessing many Browns fans won't find it funny.

Earlier on Friday, Garrett told the Houston Chronicle that he does not plan on attending the 2017 NFL Draft to be held in Philadelphia in April.

"I'm staying at home," Garrett told the Chronicle. Home for the Aggie pass rusher is in Arlington, Texas.

Garrett is being projected by most experts to be taken first overall by the Browns. He registered 8 1/2 sacks for Texas A&M in 2016 and 32 1/2 for his career.

