Texas A&M's Myles Garrett won't attend NFL Draft

AUBURN, AL - SEPTEMBER 17: Defensive lineman Myles Garrett #15 of the Texas A&M Aggies celebrates after sacking quarterback Sean White of the Auburn Tigers during an NCAA college football game on September 17, 2016 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo: Butch Dill/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

It looks like Roger Goodell won't have anyone to hug when he announces the first pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Texas A&M DE/OLM Myles Garrett tells the Houston Chronicle that he does not plan on attending the festivities in Philadelphia in April.

"I'm staying at home," Garrett told the Chronicle. Home for the Aggie pass rusher is in Arlington, Texas.

Garrett is being projected by most experts to be taken first overall by the Browns. He registered 8 1/2 sacks for Texas A&M in 2016 and 32 1/2 for his career.

(© 2017 WKYC)