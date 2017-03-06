The Top Performers: Defensive Backs at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

There were nearly 300 aspiring professional football players working out for and meeting with decision-makers from teams across the league at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine over the past week, and Monday was the final day of on-field work at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
After speaking with the media, going through medical examines and measurements, undergoing psychological testing and interviews with teams, the athletes went through the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill and shuttle runs, as well as position-specific on-field tests.
The Combine concluded on Monday with the defensive backs taking the field for their workouts.
Here is a look at the top-performing defensive backs at the Combine:
40-Yard Dash
1. Jalen Myrick (Minnesota) 4.28 seconds
2. Fabian Moreau (UCLA) 4.35 seconds
3. Marshon Lattimore (Ohio State) 4.36 seconds
4. Shaquill Griffin (Central Florida) 4.38 seconds
5. Cordrea Tankersley (Clemson) 4.40 seconds
11. Gareon Conley (Ohio State) 4.44 seconds
Bench Press
1. Brendan Langley (Lamar) 22 repetitions
2. Jack Tocho (North Carolina State) 21 repetitions
3. Jeremy Clark (Michigan) 20 repetitions
4. Ashton Lampkin (Oklahoma State) 19 repetitions
5. Art Maulet (Memphis) 18 repetitions
T19. Gareon Conley (Ohio State) 11 repetitions
DNP-Marshon Lattimore
Vertical Jump
1. Ahkello Witherspoon (Colorado) 40.5 inches
2. Kevin King (Washington) 39.5 inches
3. Marshon Lattimore (Ohio State) 38.5 inches
3. Shaquill Griffin (Central Florida) 38.5 inches
5. Fabian Moreau (UCLA) 38.0 inches
7. Gareon Conley (Ohio State) 37.0 inches
Broad Jump
1. Fabian Moreau (UCLA) 136.0 inches
2. Marshon Lattimore (Ohio State) 132.0 inches
2. Choidobe Awuzie (Colorado) 132.0 inches
2. Shaquill Griffin (Central Florida) 132.0 inches
5. Ezra Robinson (Tennessee State) 130.0 inches
6. Gareon Conley (Ohio State) 129.0 inches
Three-Cone Drill
1. Kevin King (Washington) 6.56 seconds
2. Brian Allen (Utah) 6.64 seconds
3. Gareon Conley (Ohio State) 6.68 seconds
3. Howard Wilson (Houston) 6.68 seconds
5. Marlon Humphrey (Alabama) 6.75 seconds
DNP-Marshon Lattimore
20-Yard Shuttle Run
1. Kevin King (Washington) 3.89 seconds
2. Howard Wilson (Houston) 3.94 seconds
3. Quincy Wilson (Florida) 4.02 seconds
3. Sojourn Shelton (Wisconsin) 4.02 seconds
5. Chuck Clark (Virginia Tech) 4.07 seconds
10 Gareon Conley (Ohio State) 4.18 seconds
DNP-Marshon Lattimore (Ohio State)
60-Yard Shuttle Run
1. Kevin King (Washington) 11.14 seconds
2. Brendan Langley (Lamar) 11.19 seconds
3. Fabian Moreau (UCLA) 11.45 seconds
4. Ahkello Witherspoon (Colorado) 11.60 seconds
5. Shaquill Griffin (Central Florida) 11.62 seconds
DNP-Marshon Lattimore/Gareon Conley (Ohio State)
Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.
