The Top Performers: Defensive Backs at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

Connecticut Huskies defensive back Obi Melifonwu runs the 40-yard dash during the 2017 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

There were nearly 300 aspiring professional football players working out for and meeting with decision-makers from teams across the league at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine over the past week, and Monday was the final day of on-field work at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

After speaking with the media, going through medical examines and measurements, undergoing psychological testing and interviews with teams, the athletes went through the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill and shuttle runs, as well as position-specific on-field tests.

The Combine concluded on Monday with the defensive backs taking the field for their workouts.

Here is a look at the top-performing defensive backs at the Combine:

40-Yard Dash

1. Jalen Myrick (Minnesota) 4.28 seconds

2. Fabian Moreau (UCLA) 4.35 seconds

3. Marshon Lattimore (Ohio State) 4.36 seconds

4. Shaquill Griffin (Central Florida) 4.38 seconds

5. Cordrea Tankersley (Clemson) 4.40 seconds

11. Gareon Conley (Ohio State) 4.44 seconds

Bench Press

1. Brendan Langley (Lamar) 22 repetitions

2. Jack Tocho (North Carolina State) 21 repetitions

3. Jeremy Clark (Michigan) 20 repetitions

4. Ashton Lampkin (Oklahoma State) 19 repetitions

5. Art Maulet (Memphis) 18 repetitions

T19. Gareon Conley (Ohio State) 11 repetitions

DNP-Marshon Lattimore

Vertical Jump

1. Ahkello Witherspoon (Colorado) 40.5 inches

2. Kevin King (Washington) 39.5 inches

3. Marshon Lattimore (Ohio State) 38.5 inches

3. Shaquill Griffin (Central Florida) 38.5 inches

5. Fabian Moreau (UCLA) 38.0 inches

7. Gareon Conley (Ohio State) 37.0 inches

Broad Jump

1. Fabian Moreau (UCLA) 136.0 inches

2. Marshon Lattimore (Ohio State) 132.0 inches

2. Choidobe Awuzie (Colorado) 132.0 inches

2. Shaquill Griffin (Central Florida) 132.0 inches

5. Ezra Robinson (Tennessee State) 130.0 inches

6. Gareon Conley (Ohio State) 129.0 inches

Three-Cone Drill

1. Kevin King (Washington) 6.56 seconds

2. Brian Allen (Utah) 6.64 seconds

3. Gareon Conley (Ohio State) 6.68 seconds

3. Howard Wilson (Houston) 6.68 seconds

5. Marlon Humphrey (Alabama) 6.75 seconds

DNP-Marshon Lattimore

20-Yard Shuttle Run

1. Kevin King (Washington) 3.89 seconds

2. Howard Wilson (Houston) 3.94 seconds

3. Quincy Wilson (Florida) 4.02 seconds

3. Sojourn Shelton (Wisconsin) 4.02 seconds

5. Chuck Clark (Virginia Tech) 4.07 seconds

10 Gareon Conley (Ohio State) 4.18 seconds

DNP-Marshon Lattimore (Ohio State)

60-Yard Shuttle Run

1. Kevin King (Washington) 11.14 seconds

2. Brendan Langley (Lamar) 11.19 seconds

3. Fabian Moreau (UCLA) 11.45 seconds

4. Ahkello Witherspoon (Colorado) 11.60 seconds

5. Shaquill Griffin (Central Florida) 11.62 seconds

DNP-Marshon Lattimore/Gareon Conley (Ohio State)

Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.

(© 2017 WKYC)