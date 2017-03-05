The Top Performers: Defensive linemen at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

Ole Miss Rebels defensive lineman Fadol Brown (7) and North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Nazair Jones (25) congratulate each other after completing their workout drills during the 2017 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

There are nearly 300 aspiring professional football players working out for and meeting with decision-makers from teams across the league at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, and now is the time for them to get on the field and display their skills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

After speaking with the media, going through medical examines and measurements, undergoing psychological testing and interviews with teams, the athletes will now go through the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill and shuttle run, as well as position-specific on-field tests.

The Combine continued Sunday with the defensive linemen and linebackers taking the field for their workouts.

Here is a look at the top-performing defensive linemen at the Combine:

40-Yard Dash

1. Haason Reddick (Temple) 4.52 seconds

2. Jordan Willis (Kansas State) 4.53 seconds

3. Takkarist McKinley (UCLA) 4.59 seconds

4. Derek Rivers (Youngstown State) 4.61 seconds

5. Carroll Phillips (Illinois) 4.64 seconds

5. Myles Garrett (Texas A&M) 4.64 seconds

12. Tarell Basham (Ohio) 4.70 seconds

18. Avery Moss (Youngstown State) 4.79 seconds

Bench Press

1. Carl Lawson (Auburn) 35 repetitions

2. Myles Garrett (Texas A&M) 33 repetitions

2. Elijah Qualls (Washington) 33 repetitions

4. Derek Rivers (Youngstown State) 30 repetitions

4. Solomon Thomas (Stanford) 30 repetitions

48. Tarell Basham (Ohio) 15 repetitions

49. Avery Moss (Youngstown State) 14 repetitions

Vertical Jump

1. Myles Garrett (Texas A&M) 41.0 inches

2. Jordan Willis (Kansas State) 39.0 inches

3. Haason Reddick (Temple) 36.5 inches

4. Daeshon Hall (Texas A&M) 36.0 inches

5. Solomon Thomas (Stanford) 35.0 inches

5. Derek Rivers (Youngstown State) 35.0 inches

16. Avery Moss (Youngstown State) 32.5 inches

T-19. Tarell Basham (Ohio) 31.5 inches

Broad Jump

1. Haason Reddick (Temple) 133.0 inches

2. Tanoh Kpassagnon (Villanova) 128.0 inches

2. Myles Garrett (Texas A&M) 128.0 inches

2. Ifeadi Odenigbo (Northwestern) 128.0 inches

5. Solomon Thomas (Stanford) 126.0 inches

9. Derek Rivers (Youngstown State) 123.0 inches

16. Tarell Basham (Ohio) 119.0 inches

T-27. Avery Moss (Youngstown State) 114.0 inches

Three-Cone Drill

1. Jordan Willis (Kansas State) 6.85 seconds

2. Pita Taumoepenu (Utah) 6.91 seconds

3. Derek Rivers (Youngstown State) 6.94 seconds

4. Solomon Thomas (Stanford) 6.95 seconds

5. Derek Barnett (Tennessee) 6.96 seconds

T-19. Avery Moss (Youngstown State) 7.25 seconds

22. Tarell Basham (Ohio) 7.27 seconds

20-yard Shuttle

1. Carl Lawson (Auburn) 4.19 seconds

2. Trey Hendrickson (Florida Atlantic) 4.20 seconds

3. Solomon Thomas (Stanford) 4.28 seconds

3. Jordan Willis (Kansas State) 4.28 seconds

5. Harvey Langi (BYU) 4.32 seconds

8 Tarell Basham (Ohio) 4.35 seconds

17. Derek Rivers (Youngstown State) 4.40 seconds

21. Avery Moss (Youngstown State) 4.43 seconds

60-yard Shuttle

1. Trey Hendrickson (Florida Atlantic) 11.43 seconds

2. Josh Carraway (TCU) 11.71 seconds

3. Tashawn Bower (LSU) 11.77 seconds

4. Harvey Langi (BYU) 11.83 seconds

5. Al-Quadin Muhammad (Miami) 12.14 seconds

7 Derek Rivers (Youngstown State) 12.43 seconds

Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.

