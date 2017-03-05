The Top Performers: Linebackers at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

There are nearly 300 aspiring professional football players working out for and meeting with decision-makers from teams across the league at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, and now is the time for them to get on the field and display their skills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
After speaking with the media, going through medical examines and measurements, undergoing psychological testing and interviews with teams, the athletes will now go through the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump and broad jump, as well as position-specific on-field tests.
The Combine continued Sunday with the defensive linemen and linebackers taking the field for their workouts.
Here is a look at the top-performing linebackers at the Combine:
40-Yard Dash
1. Jabrill Peppers (Michigan) 4.46 seconds
2. Duke Riley (LSU) 4.58 seconds
3. Raekwon McMillan (Ohio State) 4.61 seconds
4. Alex Anzalone (Florida) 4.63 seconds
5. Tyus Bowser (Houston) 4.65 seconds
5. Blair Brown (Ohio) 4.65 seconds
Bench Press
1. Ben Gideon (Michigan) 27 repetitions
2. Marquel Lee (Wake Forest) 25 repetitions
3. Matt Milano (Boston College) 24 repetitions
3. JoJo Mathis (Washington) 24 repetitions
5. Raekwon McMillan (Ohio State) 23 repetitions
5. Keith Kelsey (Louisville) 23 repetitions
5. Anthony Walker Jr. (Northwestern) 23 repetitions
Vertical Jump
1. Tyus Bowser (Houston) 37.5 inches
2. T.J. Watt (Wisconsin) 37.0 inches
2. Blair Brown (Ohio) 37.0 inches
4. Jabrill Peppers (Michigan) 35.5 inches
5. Matt Milano (Boston College) 35.0 inches
T12. Raekwon McMillan (Ohio State) 33.0 inches
Broad Jump
1. T.J. Watt (Wisconsin) 128.0 inches
1. Jabrill Peppers (Michigan) 128.0 inches
3. Tyus Bowser (Houston) 127.0 inches
4. Matt Milano (Boston College) 126.0 inches
5. Zach Cunningham (Vanderbilt) 125.0 inches
T6. Blair Brown (Ohio) 124.0 inches
T9. Raekwon McMillan (Ohio State) 121.0 inches
Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.
