The Top Performers: Offensive Linemen at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

Alabama Crimson Tide offensive lineman Cam Robinson (37) runs the 40 yard dash during the 2017 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

There are nearly 300 aspiring professional football players working out for and meeting with decision-makers from teams across the league at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, and now is the time for them to get on the field and display their skills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

After speaking with the media, going through medical examines and measurements, undergoing psychological testing and interviews with teams, the athletes will now go through the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill and shuttle runs, as well as position-specific on-field tests.

The Combine workouts officially got underway with the special-teams players, offensive linemen and running backs earlier today.

Here is a look back at the top-performing offensive linemen at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine:

40-Yard Dash

1. Aviante Collins (TCU) 4.81 seconds

2. Garrett Bolles (Utah) 4.95 seconds

3. Jessamen Dunker (Tennessee State) 4.98 seconds

4. Forrest Lamp (Western Kentucky) 5.00 seconds

5. Danny Isidora (Miami) 5.03 seconds

22. Pat Elflein (Ohio State) 5.32 seconds

Bench Press

1. Isaac Asiata (Utah) 35 repetitions

2. Forrest Lamp (Western Kentucky) 34 repetitions

2. Aviante Collins (TCU) 34 repetitions

2. Jermaine Eluemunor (Texas A&M) 34 repetitions

5. Nico Siragusa (San Diego State) 28 repetitions

T-27. Pat Elflein (Ohio State) 22 repetitions

Vertical Jump

1. Nico Siragusa (San Diego State) 32.0 inches

2. Antonio Garcia (Troy) 31.0 inches

3. Taylor Moton (Western Michigan) 30.5 inches

3. Sean Harlow (Oregon State) 30.5 inches

5. Dorian Johnson (Pittsburgh) 30.0 inches

T-35. Pat Elflein (Ohio State) 23.5 inches

Broad Jump

1. Garrett Bolles (Utah) 115.0 inches

2. Dorian Johnson (Pittsburgh) 114.0 inches

3. Will Holden (Vanderbilt) 111.0 inches

3. Forrest Lamp (Western Kentucky) 111.0 inches

5. Nico Siragusa (San Diego State) 110.0 inches

T-28. Pat Elflein (Ohio State) 99.0 inches

Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.

(© 2017 WKYC)