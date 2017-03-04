The Top Performers: Quarterbacks at 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

There are nearly 300 aspiring professional football players working out for and meeting with decision-makers from teams across the league at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, and now is the time for them to get on the field and display their skills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

After speaking with the media, going through medical examines and measurements, undergoing psychological testing and interviews with teams, the athletes will now go through the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill and shuttle run, as well as position-specific on-field tests.

The Combine continued on Saturday with the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends taking the field for their workouts.

Here's a look at the top-performing quarterbacks at the Combine:





40-Yard Dash

1. Trevor Knight (Texas A&M) 4.54 seconds

2. Joshua Dobbs (Tennessee) 4.64 seconds

3. Deshaun Watson (Clemson) 4.66 seconds

4. Mitchell Trubisky (North Carolina) 4.67 seconds

5. Davis Webb (California) 4.79 seconds

6. Patrick Mahomes II (Texas Tech) 4.80 seconds

T-8. DeShone Kizer (Notre Dame) 4.83 seconds

Vertical Jump

1. Trevor Knight (Texas A&M) 35.5 inches

2. Mitch Leidner (Minnesota) 34.5 inches

3. Davis Webb (California) 33.0 inches

4. Joshua Dobbs (Tennessee) 33.0 inches

5. Deshaun Watson (Clemson) 32.5 inches

8. DeShone Kizer (Notre Dame) 30.5 inches

9. Patrick Mahomes II (Texas Tech) 30.0 inches

10. Mitchell Trubisky (North Carolina) 27.5 inches

Broad Jump

1. Trevor Knight (Texas A&M) 125.0 inches

2. Mitch Leidner (Minnesota) 123.0 inches

3. Joshua Dobbs (Tennessee) 122.0 inches

4. Deshaun Watson (Clemson) 119.0 inches

5. Davis Webb (California) 118.0 inches

6. Mitchell Trubisky (North Carolina) 116.0 inches

7. Patrick Mahomes II (Texas Tech) 114.0 inches

11. DeShone Kizer (Notre Dame) 107.0 inches

Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.

