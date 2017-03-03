The Top Performers: Running backs at 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

Wisconsin Badgers running back Corey Clement goes through drills during the 2017 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

There are nearly 300 aspiring professional football players working out for and meeting with decision-makers from teams across the league at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, and now is the time for them to get on the field and display their skills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

After speaking with the media, going through medical examines and measurements, undergoing psychological testing and interviews with teams, the athletes will now go through the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill and shuttle runs, as well as position-specific on-field tests.

The Combine workouts officially got underway with the special-teams players, offensive linemen and running backs earlier today.





Here is a look back at the top-performing running backs at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine:

40-Yard Dash

1. T.J. Logan (North Carolina) 4.37 seconds

2. Joe Williams (Utah) 4.41 seconds

3. Tarik Cohen (North Carolina A&T) 4.42 seconds

4. Donnel Pumphrey (San Diego State) 4.48 seconds

4. Christian McCaffrey (Stanford) 4.48 seconds

4. De’Angelo Henderson (Coastal Carolina) 4.48 seconds

Bench Press

1. Samaje Perine (Oklahoma) 30 repetitions

2. Freddie Stevenson (Florida State) 24 repetitions

3. Christopher Carson (Oklahoma State) 23 repetitions

4. De’Veon Smith (Michigan) 22 repetitions

5. Dalvin Cook (Florida State) 22 repetitions

Vertical Jump

1. Alvin Kamara (Tennessee) 39.5 inches

2. Christian McCaffrey (Stanford) 37.5 inches

3. Aaron Jones (Texas El-Paso) 37.5 inches

4. Christopher Carson (Oklahoma State) 37.0 inches

5. Kareem Hunt (Toledo) 36.5 inches

Broad Jump

1. Alvin Kamara (Tennessee) 131.0 inches

2. Christopher Carson (Oklahoma State) 130.0 inches

3. Aaron Jones (Texas-El Paso) 127.0 inches

4. Joe Williams (Utah) 125.0 inches

4. Marlon Mack (South Florida) 125.0 inches

4. Brian Hill (Wyoming) 125.0 inches

Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.

