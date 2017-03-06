The Top Performers: Safeties at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

Michigan Wolverines defensive back Jabrill Peppers tracks the footbal while running through a drill during the 2017 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

There were nearly 300 aspiring professional football players working out for and meeting with decision-makers from teams across the league at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine over the past week, and Monday was the final day of on-field work at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

After speaking with the media, going through medical examines and measurements, undergoing psychological testing and interviews with teams, the athletes went through the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump, broad jump, three-cone drill and shuttle runs, as well as position-specific on-field tests.

The Combine concluded on Monday with the safeties taking the field for their workouts.

Here's a look at the top-performing safeties at the Combine:

40-Yard Dash

1. Obi Melifonwu (Connecticut) 4.40 seconds

2. Josh Jones (North Carolina State) 4.41 seconds

3. Montae Nicholson (Michigan State) 4.42 seconds

4. Budda Baker (Washington) 4.45 seconds

5. Delano Hill (Michigan) 4.47 seconds

DNP-Malik Hooker (Ohio State)

Bench Press

1. Josh Jones (North Carolina State) 20 repetitions

1. Rudy Ford (Auburn) 20 repetitions

3. Jadar Johnson (Clemson) 19 repetitions

3. Xavier Woods (Louisiana Tech) 19 repetitions

3. Jamal Carter (Miami) 19 repetitions

3. Rayshawn Jenkins (Miami) 19 repetitions

DNP-Malik Hooker (Ohio State)

Vertical Jump

1. Obi Melifonwu (Connecticut) 44.0 inches

2. Marcus Williams (Utah) 43.5 inches

3. Josh Jones (North Carolina State) 37.5 inches

4. Rayshawn Jenkins (Miami) 37.0 inches

4. John Johnson (Boston College) 37.0 inches

DNP-Malik Hooker (Ohio State)

Broad Jump

1. Obi Melifonwu (Connecticut) 141.0 inches

2. Josh Jones (North Carolina State) 132.0 inches

3. Marcus Williams (Utah) 129.0 inches

4. Rayshawn Jenkins (Miami) 128.0 inches

5. Montae Nicholson (Michigan State) 125.0 inches

DNP-Malik Hooker (Ohio State)

Three-Cone Drill

1. Desmond King (Iowa) 6.67 seconds

2. Xavier Woods (Louisiana Tech) 6.72 seconds

2. John Johnson (Boston College) 6.72 seconds

4. Budda Baker (Washington) 6.76 seconds

5. Marcus Williams (Utah) 6.85 seconds

DNP-Malik Hooker (Ohio State)

20-Yard Shuttle Run

1. Budda Baker (Washington) 4.08 seconds

2. Jamal Adams (Louisiana State) 4.13 seconds

2. Xavier Woods (Louisiana Tech) 4.13 seconds

4. Desmond King (Iowa) 4.18 seconds

4. John Johnson (Boston College) 4.18 seconds

DNP-Malik Hooker (Ohio State)

60-Yard Shuttle Run

1. Shalom Luani (Washington State) 11.22 seconds

2. Marcus Williams (Utah) 11.26 seconds

3. Jadar Johnson (Clemson) 11.50 seconds

4. Xavier Woods (Louisiana Tech) 11.56 seconds

5. Desmond King (Iowa) 11.57 seconds

DNP-Malik Hooker (Ohio State)

Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.

(© 2017 WKYC)