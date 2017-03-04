The Top Performers: Tight Ends at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

Here is a look at the top-performing tight ends at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine. (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Custom)

There are nearly 300 aspiring professional football players working out for and meeting with decision-makers from teams across the league at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, and now is the time for them to get on the field and display their skills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

After speaking with the media, going through medical examines and measurements, undergoing psychological testing and interviews with teams, the athletes will now go through the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump and broad jump, as well as position-specific on-field tests.

The Combine continued on Saturday with the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends taking the field for their workouts.

Here is a look at the top-performing tight ends at the Combine:

40-Yard Dash

1. Evan Engram (Ole Miss) 4.42 seconds

2. O.J. Howard (Alabama) 4.51 seconds

3. George Kittle (Iowa) 4.52 seconds

4. Darrell Daniels (Washington) 4.55 seconds

5. Bucky Hodges (Virginia Tech) 4.57 seconds

Vertical Jump

1. Bucky Hodges (Virginia Tech) 39.0 inches

2. Jonnu Smith (Florida International) 38.0 inches

3. David Njoku (Miami Florida) 37.5 inches

4. Gerald Everett (South Alabama) 37.5 inches

5. Evan Engram (Ole Miss) 36.0 inches

Broad Jump

1. Bucky Hodges (Virginia Tech) 134.0 inches

2. David Njoku (Miami Florida) 133.0 inches

3. George Kittle (Iowa) 132.0 inches

4. Jonnu Smith (Florida International) 127.0 inches

5. Gerald Everett (South Alabama) 126.0 inches

Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.

