The Top Performers: Wide Receivers at 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

Washington Huskies wide receiver John Ross runs the 40 yard dash during the 2017 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

There are nearly 300 aspiring professional football players working out for and meeting with decision-makers from teams across the league at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, and now is the time for them to get on the field and display their skills at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

After speaking with the media, going through medical examines and measurements, undergoing psychological testing and interviews with teams, the athletes will now go through the 40-yard dash, bench press, vertical jump and broad jump, as well as position-specific on-field tests.

The Combine continued on Saturday with the quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends taking the field for their workouts.

Here's a look at the top-performing wide receivers at the Combine:

40-Yard Dash

1. John Ross (Washington) 4.22 seconds*

2. Curtis Samuel (Ohio State) 4.31 seconds

3. Josh Malone (Tennessee) 4.40 seconds

4. KD Cannon (Baylor) 4.41 seconds

5. Michael Rector (Stanford) 4.42 seconds

5. Isaiah McKenzie (Georgia) 4.42 seconds

5. Quincy Adeboyejo (Mississippi) 4.42 seconds

5. Chris Godwin (Penn State) 4.42 seconds

DNP. Noah Brown (Ohio State)

Bench Press

1. Billy Brown (Shepherd) 23 repetitions

2. Noah Brown (Ohio State) 19 repetitions

3. Robert Davis (Georgia State) 19 repetitions

4. Chris Godwin (Penn State) 19 repetitions

5. Speedy Noil (Texas A&M) 18 repetitions

5. Curtis Samuel (Ohio State) 18 repetitions

5. Kenny Golladay (Northern Illinois) 18 repetitions

Vertical Jump

1. Speedy Noil (Texas A&M) 43.5 inches

2. Robert Davis (Georgia State) 41.0 inches

3. Malachi Dupre (LSU) 39.5 inches

4. Bug Howard (North Carolina) 37.5 inches

5. John Ross (Washington) 37.0 inches

5. Josh Reynolds (Texas A&M) 37.0 inches

5. KD Cannon (Baylor) 37.0 inches

5. Curtis Samuel (Ohio State) 37.0 inches

DNP-Noah Brown (Ohio State)

Broad Jump

1. Robert Davis (Georgia State) 136.0 inches

2. Malachi Dupre (LSU) 135.0 inches

3. Zay Jones (East Carolina) 133.0 inches

3. Speedy Noil (Texas A&M) 133.0 inches

3. John Ross (Washington) 133.0 inches

T-32. Curtis Samuel (Ohio State) 119.0 inches

DNP-Noah Brown (Ohio State)

*Official NFL Scouting Combine record

Times and Numbers were reported by NFL.com.

