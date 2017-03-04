Washington's John Ross sets 40-yard dash record at NFL Scouting Combine

Former Washington wide receiver John Ross set the 40-yard dash record at the NFL Scouting Combine Saturday. (Photo: Brian Spurlock, Custom)

The NFL Scouting Combine’s 40-yard dash record has been broken!

Despite suffering a calf injury during the drill, former University of Washington wide receiver John Ross broke the NFL Scouting Combine record in the 40-yard dash with a 4.22-second sprint at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ross ran fluidly through his first pass in the 40-yard dash, but pulled up after crossing the finish line and reached for his lower leg. With the help of a trainer, Ross attempted to stretch and loosen the ailing muscle, but elected to end his day before participating in the on-field portion of the drills.

Prior to the 40-yard dash, Ross had standout performances in other events, including a 37.0-inch vertical leap (tied for fifth place) and 133.0-inch broad jump (fifth).

In his three years at Washington, Ross turned 114 catches into 1,729 yards and 22 touchdowns.

After two seasons in a smaller role for the Huskies, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound Ross figured to be a key figure in the offense, but a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee spoiled his first junior year. However, Ross more than made up for it in 2016.

Ross turned 81 catches into 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns during his final year with the Huskies.

The previous record for 4.24 seconds was set by former Eastern Kentucky University wide receiver Rondel Menendez during the 1999 NFL Scouting Combine and equaled by former Tennessee Titans 2,000-yard running back Chris Johnson in 2008.

