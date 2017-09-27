WKYC
NFL fans are burning their jerseys amid protests

September 27, 2017

NFL fans remain divided over players taking a knee during and before the national anthem.

Some fans are so furious, they're canceling their cable packages. Others are burning their jerseys, hats, flags and tickets.

Angry fans are posting photos and videos of their gear in flames using the hashtag #BurnTheNFL.

WARNING: Some of these videos include graphic language and gestures.

 

 

 

 

 

 

One Indianapolis Colts fan even set fire to his season tickets:

