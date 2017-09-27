NFL fans are burning their jerseys amid protests

ARLINGTON, TX - FEBRUARY 06: Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers jerseys are displayed inside the Pro Shop at Cowboys Stadium before Super Bowl XLV on February 6, 2011 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images) (Photo: Jamie Squire, 2011 Getty Images)

NFL fans remain divided over players taking a knee during and before the national anthem.

Some fans are so furious, they're canceling their cable packages. Others are burning their jerseys, hats, flags and tickets.

Angry fans are posting photos and videos of their gear in flames using the hashtag #BurnTheNFL.

WARNING: Some of these videos include graphic language and gestures.

A Packers fan becomes an ex-Packers fan today. It was his decision. I never thought I would see the day a Packers fan burns their gear. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/arKOcaENgv — Derek Utley (@DerekUtleyCEO) September 25, 2017

Jerry Jones & the Dallas Cowboys exercised their rights by kneeling tonight.



I will exercise mine by throwing my NFL gear in the fire pit.🔥 — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 26, 2017

One Indianapolis Colts fan even set fire to his season tickets:

