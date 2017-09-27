NFL fans are burning their jerseys amid protests

NFL fans remain divided over players taking a knee during and before the national anthem.
Some fans are so furious, they're canceling their cable packages. Others are burning their jerseys, hats, flags and tickets.
Angry fans are posting photos and videos of their gear in flames using the hashtag #BurnTheNFL.
WARNING: Some of these videos include graphic language and gestures.
#BurnTheNFL #burnthejersey #BurnAndBoycott @espn @MoneyLynch @Seahawks pic.twitter.com/qjyJLQZkgl— wisrapids19 (@715_seahawk_guy) September 25, 2017
A Packers fan becomes an ex-Packers fan today. It was his decision. I never thought I would see the day a Packers fan burns their gear. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/arKOcaENgv— Derek Utley (@DerekUtleyCEO) September 25, 2017
Jerry Jones & the Dallas Cowboys exercised their rights by kneeling tonight.— Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) September 26, 2017
I will exercise mine by throwing my NFL gear in the fire pit.🔥
#BurnTheNFL #TakeTheKnee #BoycottNFL pic.twitter.com/f3r6Q22jom— John Byers🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Coolnomore) September 24, 2017
One Indianapolis Colts fan even set fire to his season tickets:
