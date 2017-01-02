NFL playoff picture: Field finalized

Here's the finalized NFL playoff picture:

AFC

y*-1. New England Patriots (14-2): AFC East champions. They have home field for the fourth time in the past seven seasons.

yz-2. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4): AFC West champions. They began Sunday in wild-card position and ended it with a division crown and bye thanks to Oakland's struggles.

y-3. Pittsburgh Steelers (11-5): AFC North champions. They'll open the playoffs hosting the Dolphins.

y-4. Houston Texans (9-7): AFC South champions. They'll open the playoffs hosting the Raiders.

x-5. Oakland Raiders (12-4): Wild card No. 1. Their loss combined with Kansas City's win drops them from second seed to fifth. They'll be in Houston next weekend.

x-6. Miami Dolphins (10-6): Wild card No. 2. They'll open the playoffs at Pittsburgh next weekend.

NFC

y*-1. Dallas Cowboys (13-3): NFC East champions. They'll open the playoffs against the lowest-seeded team that wins on wild-card weekend. Dallas' loss to Philadelphia on Sunday officially eliminated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

yz-2. Atlanta Falcons (11-5): NFC South champions. Their victory Sunday clinched a first-round bye.

y-3. Seattle Seahawks (10-5-1): NFC West champions. They'll open the playoffs hosting the Lions.

y-4. Green Bay Packers (10-6): NFC North champions. They reclaimed division crown they lost in 2015. They'll open the playoffs hosting the Giants.

x-5. New York Giants (11-5): Wild card No. 1. They were locked into this spot before Sunday's kickoff but still played their starters and knocked the Washington Redskins out of the playoff picture. They go to Green Bay next weekend.

x-6. Detroit Lions (9-7): Wild card No. 2. Their loss to the Packers puts them on the road to Seattle.

x — clinched playoff spot

y — clinched division

z — clinched first-round bye

* — clinched home-field advantage