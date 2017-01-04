Northeast Ohio native Connor Cook to make first start for Raiders against Texans

The Oakland Raiders will turn to rookie and Hinckley Township native Connor Cook to start at quarterback in Saturday's wild-card game against the Houston Texans.

Cook grew up in Hinckley Township, Ohio and attended Walsh Jesuit High School in Cuyahoga Falls.

The start will be the first of Cook's NFL career. With Derek Carr sidelined by a broken fibula, Cook stepped in for Matt McGloin last week when the backup injured his left (non-throwing) shoulder in a loss to the Denver Broncos.

"We trust him to go out and lead us," Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Wednesday in a conference call with reporters.

Cook, a fourth-round pick out of Michigan State, completed 14 of 21 passes for 150 yards and threw a touchdown and an interception last week.