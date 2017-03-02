Officially taller than 6-2, Mitch Trubisky checks a box for Browns' Hue Jackson

Mitch Trubisky #10 of the North Carolina Tar Heels thows a pass against the Duke Blue Devils during their game at Wallace Wade Stadium on November 10, 2016 in Durham, North Carolina. (Photo: Streeter Lecka, 2016 Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS — If the Cleveland Browns were already interested in former North Carolina quarterback Mitch Trubisky, he may have just become an even more attractive prospect.

Trubisky's height officially measured 6-2⅛ inches Thursday morning at the NFL scouting combine.

“I think that’s great,” Browns coach Hue Jackson told reporters. “It’s good that he’s over 6-2. We all have a profile for what we want a quarterback to be, and we work through that. I like a guy that’s a little taller, and he is over 6-2. So that’s great for him.”

Minutes later, Jackson was asked what the threshold would be in terms of a minimum height he seeks in a passer.

Answering with a chuckle, he said: "Six-two."

There had been speculation that Trubisky would measure closer to 6-1, potentially lowering his draft stock.

“I think a guy has to be about 6-2 to play in this league,” Jackson said. “The special guys — I don’t want to take away from — there are some other quarterbacks who have played in this league who are not 6-2. But the majority of the guys that have played have been 6-2 or a little bit better. I just feel that’s what I like in a quarterback.”

The Browns currently have three quarterbacks on their roster: Robert Griffin III, Cody Kessler, and Kevin Hogan. But Cleveland holds two first-round picks — first and 12th overall — and could be tempted by Trubisky, Clemson’s Deshaun Watson (6-2½), or Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer (6-4¼), though almost certainly not at No. 1 overall.

Coming off of a 1-15 season that was plagued by inconsistency and injuries under center, the Browns expect to be very active in studying this year’s passing prospects.

“I sure do,” Jackson said when asked if he expects to be hands-on while working out and assessing the quarterback class. “As an organization, we’ll do anything and everything we need to do to make sure that we see them all — all the guys that we feel have a chance to play for us.”

In Trubisky’s case, at least one box was checked Thursday. But now Cleveland has to sort through everything else with him and his peers.

“Most importantly, obviously, is for the guy to have arm talent,” Jackson said. “And can a guy process football at the rate that you need him to do it? Is he a guy who can lead the organization?”

