Ohio's Connor Cook embraces postseason start with Oakland Raiders

Ohio's Connor Cook embraces the opportunity to make his first-ever start for the Oakland Raiders in today's AFC Wildcard game against the Houston Texans. (Photo: Isaiah J. Downing, Custom)

Connor Cook’s first start in the National Football League will come in the Oakland Raiders’ return to the postseason for the first time in 14 years.



With starter Derek Carr out of the lineup because of a broken leg and the subsequent surgery to repair the damage and backup Matt McGloin suffering a left shoulder injury in the last game of the regular season, Jack del Rio and his coaching staff are going to Cook, a Hinckley, Ohio, native who was inactive 15 times this season.



“I’m just embracing the opportunity to go out there, have fun, let it all hang out,” Cook said. “I’ve been preparing my butt off, doing what I’ve been doing all season long, and I’m just going to go out there and have fun with my teammates.”



Cook made his NFL debut in last week’s loss to the Denver Broncos, a setback that cost the Raiders the AFC West Division championship and a bye as the No. 2 seed in the conference.



In his first game action with the Raiders, Cook completed 14 of his 21 throws for 150 yards and one touchdown with one interception. In addition to completing 66.7 percent of his passes, Cook averaged 7.14 yards per attempt.



“I felt pretty calm with the hard circumstances, going in there and stuff,” Cook said. “I felt like I was confident. I know the offense well. I’ve been in this system for almost a year now. We were running stuff I was familiar with, so it was actually fun to go out there and get some reps.



“I was nervous last week just being activated. Being inactive all season long, and finally, knowing that I was one play away, I was preparing like I was the guy. I was nervous going into the Denver game, just like I will have the nerves going into this game.”



Cook and the Raiders will take on the AFC South Division champion Houston Texans at NRG Stadium this afternoon, but before he takes his first snap as a starter, the rookie quarterback out of Michigan State took every opportunity during the short week to ready himself for the start.



“When you come in, as a rookie, you’re kind of unsure of the offense, timing with the receivers, all that stuff,” Cook said. “Now, having almost a full season under my belt, staying after, getting extra reps after practice, coming out in pregame when I was inactive and throwing with other receivers, just building the timing, the route concepts, all that stuff, the knowledge of that stuff, learning the offense, I’m just more confident and more in control.”



Although Cook and the Raiders will have the majority of fans cheering against them, he will maintain the same demeanor as if it were any other game.



“I’m just going to go out there and make plays for my teammates,” Cook said. “I’ve never been the kind of rah-rah guy. I’m going to be vocal inside the huddle. I’m going to communicate to my guys on the sideline and stuff like that, but I would just always go out there and try to make plays and let the play speak for itself.



“I’m ready. I’m going to embrace this opportunity, give it everything I’ve got and go out there and have fun.”