Pittsburgh Steelers LB Ryan Shazier fined $25,000 for hit on DeShone Kizer

Ryan Shazier's controversial hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer didn't go unnoticed. On Friday, the NFL fined the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker $25,000 for the diving tackle, which came as Kizer attempted to slide during the first half of the Browns' 21-18 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Shazier, who has developed a reputation as a "dirty player" to some since entering the NFL out of Ohio State in 2014, drew a 15-yard penalty for the play.

Let's post it again since Steelers fan deleted ... I'm sure Steelers fans are defending Ryan Shazier for this cheap shot pic.twitter.com/Jx72TfkqKI — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) September 10, 2017

"Oooh, I'm a dirty player? Gosh, that's crazy. I didn't know I was a dirty player," Shazier told NFL.com in April. "Well, I just play my best every game. I'm not trying to hurt people. I've been hurt enough, so I'm not out there trying to hurt people. I know how that feels when you're hurt and can't play the game that you love. If people want to call me a dirty player, then whatever. But at the end of the day, I just got out there and play my best. If a dude drops his head when I'm going to tackle you, then I can't control that. I just give everything I got every time I'm out there."

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Shazier will appeal his $25,000 fine and said that he didn't know Kizer was going to slide when he went to hit him.

