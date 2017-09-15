WKYC
Close

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Ryan Shazier fined $25,000 for hit on DeShone Kizer

Ben Axelrod, WKYC 2:00 PM. EDT September 15, 2017

Ryan Shazier's controversial hit on Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer didn't go unnoticed. On Friday, the NFL fined the Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker $25,000 for the diving tackle, which came as Kizer attempted to slide during the first half of the Browns' 21-18 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Shazier, who has developed a reputation as a "dirty player" to some since entering the NFL out of Ohio State in 2014, drew a 15-yard penalty for the play.

"Oooh, I'm a dirty player? Gosh, that's crazy. I didn't know I was a dirty player," Shazier told NFL.com in April. "Well, I just play my best every game. I'm not trying to hurt people. I've been hurt enough, so I'm not out there trying to hurt people. I know how that feels when you're hurt and can't play the game that you love. If people want to call me a dirty player, then whatever. But at the end of the day, I just got out there and play my best. If a dude drops his head when I'm going to tackle you, then I can't control that. I just give everything I got every time I'm out there."

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Shazier will appeal his $25,000 fine and said that he didn't know Kizer was going to slide when he went to hit him.

© 2017 WKYC-TV

WKYC

Was hit by Pittsburgh Steelers' Ryan Shazier on Cleveland Browns quarterback DeShone Kizer dirty?

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories