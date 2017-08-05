Recap: Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

A general view of the front steps of the Pro Football Hall of Fame before the enshrinement ceremonies at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. (Photo: Charles LeClaire, Custom)

11:15 p.m.-KURT WARNER GOES FROM ARENA LEAGUE TO HALL OF FAME

CANTON, Ohio -- Kurt Warner was once stocking shelfs at a grocery store in Iowa to make ends meet, but through a series of seized opportunities, he will now forever be among pro football’s greatest players.

Warner was one of seven people enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday night.

Over 12 NFL seasons with the St. Louis Rams, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals, Warner passed for 32,344 yards and 208 touchdowns on his way to leading two franchises to a combined three Super Bowl appearances, was a four-time Pro Bowl selection and the Super Bowl XXXIV Most Valuable Player.

Undrafted after a lackluster career at the University of Northern Iowa, Warner went undrafted and was cut by the Green Bay Packers before catching on with the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena Football League and later, the Amsterdam Admirals of NFL Europe.

The latter opportunity led to a chance with the Rams, and after a career-altering injury to starting quarterback Trent Green, Warner stepped in and guided St. Louis to the Super Bowl championship.

Two years later, Warner again guided “The Greatest Show on Turf” back to the Super Bowl. Then, after struggling through his stint with the Giants, Warner led the Cardinals to their only Super Bowl appearance.

During the 2001 season, Warner threw for 4,830 yards, 36 touchdowns and had a 101.4 quarterback rating. The yards and touchdowns were single-season career bests for Warner, who twice earned NFL Most Valuable Player honors.

10:15 p.m.-COWBOYS OWNER JERRY JONES EARNS ENSHRINEMENT

CANTON, Ohio -- As owner, president and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones has seen plenty of his former players enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, and even served as the presenter for several of them, but the proverbial shoe was on the other foot Saturday night.

Jones was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Under Jones’ guidance since his purchase of the franchise in 1989, the Cowboys won three Super Bowl titles, three National Football Conference crowns and 10 NFC East Division championships.

The first person to have three Super Bowl trips in his first seven years of ownership, Jones’ Cowboys made an NFL first when they became the first team to win three Super Bowl championships over a four-year period.

Jones’ Cowboys made seven postseason trips with six NFC East titles and the three Super Bowl wins in his first decade of ownership. Dallas has made 13 trips to the NFL Playoffs and had 12 10-win seasons under his leadership.

9:45 p.m.-HALL GETS A SECOND LT

CANTON, Ohio -- In the 1980s, the nickname “L.T.” was given to a ferocious edge-rushing linebacker named Lawrence Taylor, but in the 2000s, another player whose initials were “L.T.” (LaDainian Tomlinson) struck fear into the hearts of defensive coordinators across the National Football League.

And now, both players are enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Fifth on the NFL’s all-time rushing list, Tomlinson gained 13,684 yards and scored 145 touchdowns on 3,174 carries and turned 624 receptions into 4,772 yards and 17 scores over 11 NFL seasons, nine with the San Diego Chargers (2001-2009) and two with the New York Jets (2010-2011).

Tomlinson had 85 20-yard runs and 23 40-yard rushes along with 37 20-yard catches and eight 40-yard receptions over his career.

A member of the NFL’s 2000s All-Decade Team and five Pro Bowls, Tomlinson rushed for at least 1,000 yards in each of his first eight season and had 10 or more rushing touchdowns in each of his nine years with the Chargers.

Tomlinson scored an NFL-record 31 touchdowns during the 2006 season, which earned him NFL Most Valuable Player honors. Tomlinson won the NFL’s rushing title in the 2006 and 2007 seasons and was a four-time All-Pro rusher.

9:15 p.m.-TERRELL DAVIS TAKES HIS PLACE IN HALL OF FAME

CANTON, Ohio -- Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis had his career shortened because of injuries, but while it may have delayed his recognition as one of the best players in the history of the National Football League, he was honored at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton Saturday night.

After overcoming fumble problems and having to work his way up the depth chart from sixth-string early in his Broncos career, Davis became one of the most productive per-game running backs in NFL history.

In just 78 games over seven seasons, Davis rushed for 7,607 yards and 60 touchdowns on 1,655 carries, caught 169 passes for 1,280 yards and five scores, accounted for 47 gains of at least 20 yards and 11 40-yard plays.

A three-time Pro Bowl selection and the Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl XXXII, Davis averaged 97.5 yards per regular-season game over his seven years with the Broncos.

8:45 p.m.-MORTEN ANDERSEN MAKES HALL HISTORY

CANTON, Ohio -- Morten Andersen made a little bit of history when he was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Saturday night, as he became just the second true kicker ever recognized with the game’s greatest individual honor.

A native of Struer, Denmark, Andersen came to America as a 17-year old exchange student in Indiana, and went on to become the NFL’s all-time leading scorer after a 25-year career that spanned stints with the New Orleans Saints, Atlanta Falcons, New York Giants, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings.

Andersen converted 565 of his 709 field goal attempts (79.7 percent) with 24 of those coming from at least 50 yards. Andersen went 849 for 859 on extra-point tries and had just 15 of his combined 1,568 field goal and PAT tries blocked.

Andersen scored an NFL-best 2,544 points over 382 career games.

Andersen scored at least 100 points in 14 seasons and 90 or more in 22 of his 25 years in the NFL, was a seven-time Pro Bowler and a member of both the 1980s and 1990s All-Decade teams.

8:00 p.m.-JASON TAYLOR ENSHRINED IN PRO FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

CANTON, Ohio -- It took 20 years to travel a journey of 20 miles, but former University of Akron standout Jason Taylor’s football career came full circle on Saturday night.

Taylor was enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio Saturday night.

Taylor spent 15 seasons in the National Football League, including 13 with the Miami Dolphins, who selected him in third round of the 1997 NFL Draft. Also, Taylor played for Washington (2008) and the New York Jets (2010).

Over 233 career games, Taylor registered 139.5 sacks, collected three safeties and returned three of his eight interceptions for touchdowns.

Taylor registered double-digit sack totals in six seasons (2000, 2002-2003, 2005-2007), including a career-high and NFL-best 18.5 in 2002 and matched a league record with 29 fumbles recovered. Taylor returned six of those recoveries for touchdowns, which is the most in NFL history.

Taylor was selected to play in the Pro Bowl six times, was a first-team All Pro on three occasions, was the 2006 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and a member of the All-Decade Team of the 2000s.

Taylor is the third member of the 1997 NFL Draft class to earn enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Offensive linemen Walter Jones and Orlando Pace earned their inductions in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

Pace (No. 1 overall/St. Louis Rams) and Jones (No. 6/Seattle Seahawks) were first-round selections.

7:30-KENNY EASLEY ANSWERS HALL’S CALL

CANTON, Ohio -- Former Seattle Seahawks defensive back Kenny Easley waited 20 years since retiring from the National Football League to be recognized as one of the game’s greatest players, and after two decades of patience, he finally made it to the pinnacle of success.

Over 89 games in seven seasons, Easley earned five trips to the Pro Bowl and was a member of the NFL’s 1980s All-Decade Team.

On his way to becoming the fourth Seahawks player to earn enshrinement into the Pro Hall of Fame despite serious health issues cutting short his NFL career, Easley collected 32 interceptions and returned them for 538 yards and three touchdowns.

Easley earned Defensive Player of the Year honors in 1984 after registering 10 interceptions, two of which he returned for touchdowns.

7:00 p.m.-ENSHRINEMENT INFORMATION

CANTON, Ohio -- The hallowed halls of the Pro Football Hall of Fame welcome in seven new members tonight, as the Pro Football Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony gets underway from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

The Class of 2017 features: former University of Akron standout Jason Taylor, who spent most of his career with the Miami Dolphins; Seattle Seahawks defensive back Kenny Easley, Dallas Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones; St. Louis Rams/Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner; San Diego Chargers running back LaDainian Tomlinson; Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis and veteran kicker Morten Andersen.

