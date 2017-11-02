REPORT | Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson suffers torn ACL

CINCINNATI, OH - SEPTEMBER 14: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans looks to pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Paul Brown Stadium on September 14, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) (Photo: Joe Robbins, 2017 Getty Images)

Hours after being named the AFC's Offensive Player and the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Month for October, Deshaun Watson's season came to an end when the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the Houston Texans quarterback had suffered a torn ACL in practice on Thursday.

According to Rapoport, Watson will undergo an MRI to confirm the injury. It is believed to have been suffered on a non-contact play.

Sources: #Texans QB fear Deshaun Watson suffered a torn ACL in practice today. A non-contact injury. MRI coming to confirm. Awful, awful. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 2, 2017

In just seven games, Watson had emerged as one of the NFL's brightest young stars, amassing 1,699 passing yards and a league-best 19 touchdown passes. In Houston's 41-38 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, the rookie signal-caller threw for 402 yards and 4 touchdowns.

The Texans selected the former Clemson standout with the No. 12 pick of the 2017 NFL Draft following a trade with the Cleveland Browns. In addition to the No. 25 pick of the 2017 draft, the Browns received Houston's 2018 first-round selection.

The Texans currently lay claim to a 3-4 record on the season heading into their Sunday matchup against the Indianapolis Colts.

