Report: Johnny Manziel drawing 'real interest' from NFL teams, but roadblock looms

Former Browns QB Johnny Manziel has seven TD passes and seven INTs in two NFL seasons.

Johnny Manziel hasn’t taken an NFL snap since Dec. 27, 2015. However there could be interest in the former Heisman Trophy winner's talents.

NFL Network reported Wednesday that Manziel is back with agent Erik Burkhardt, who cut ties with the former Cleveland Browns quarterback last February after it "became painfully obvious that his future rests solely in his own hands.”

Manziel is now drawing “real interest” from teams, according to the report.

A first-round draft pick in 2014, Manziel was reinstated by the NFL last October after being suspended for a violation of the league’s substance abuse policy. But he could face additional discipline under the league's personal conduct policy as a result of an alleged assault of his ex-girlfriend if and when he joins a new team.

Manziel, who was released by Cleveland last March, reached a deal with prosecutors that is designed for a dismissal of the misdemeanor domestic assault charge, but he missed a deadline to update the court on his progress in the court-mandated drug treatment program.

Burkhardt did not immediately return a message from USA TODAY Sports.

