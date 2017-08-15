WKYC
Reports: Ezekiel Elliott officially files appeal of 6-game suspension

Dak Prescott makes his first public comments since the news of Ezekiel Elliott's six-game suspension. On the same day, Elliott appealed the ban.

WFAA Sports , WFAA 6:35 PM. EDT August 15, 2017

As expected, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has officially filed an appeal of his six-game suspension handed down last Friday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The NFL has 10 business days to schedule a hearing in the case.

Schefter reported later Tuesday that an appeal hearing is expected to be held August 29 -- 10 business days from Tuesday's filing of the appeal.

The NFL Players Association tweeted about the appeal Tuesday afternoon.

"Our union has appealed the six-game suspension of Ezekiel Elliott," a statement read. "We will represent Ezekiel, as we do all players, to ensure the NFL is held to its obligation of adhering to principles of industrial due process under the collective bargaining agreement."

Elliott was suspended six games over domestic violence allegations made against him last year. Despite no charges being filed, the NFL said it had photographic and digital evidence that showed Elliott violated the league’s personal conduct policy and warranted a six-game ban.

On Monday, the Star-Telegram reported Elliott’s appeal will focus at least in part on threats and testimony made by Elliott’s accuser.

