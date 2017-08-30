WKYC
REPORTS | Pittsburgh Steelers are the favorites to land Joe Haden

Ben Axelrod, WKYC 1:43 PM. EDT August 30, 2017

CLEVELAND - Despite having been released by the Cleveland Browns, Joe Haden very well may be at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 10. According to multiple reports, the Browns' first opponent for the 2017 season -- and chief rival -- the Pittsburgh Steelers are the current favorites to land the former Pro Bowl cornerback.

Cleveland released Haden on Wednesday morning, a day after reports that the team was attempting to trade the veteran defensive back. A Pro Bowl selection in 2013 and 2014, Haden spent seven seasons with the Browns, accumulating 299 tackles, 19 interceptions and 100 passes defended.

Haden was scheduled to make $11.1 million for the Browns this season, $4 million of which was guaranteed. Not subject to the waiver claim process, he can begin entertaining offers from teams after 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

WKYC

