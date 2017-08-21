Reports: Roger Goodell close to signing five-year contract extension

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is close to signing a five-year extension contract that would run through 2024, as first reported by Sports Business Journal. ESPN also reported that a deal was close. Goodell's current contract expires in 2019.

ESPN reported that there are still issues to work out until a deal is finalized. According to Sports Business Journal, a finalized agreement could come this week, and it would mirror Goodell's current contract with the league.

Goodell's compensation is determined by a committee of NFL owners. Goodell, 58, made close to $32 million in 2015, according to the league's tax filing from that year, and he has made $212.5 million in his first 10 years as NFL commissioner.

Goodell took over for Paul Tagliabue in 2006. The contract extension would ensure that Goodell oversees negotiations for owners in a new collective bargaining agreement. The current CBA between the NFL and the union runs through 2020.

