Robert Griffin III back healthy with Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III (10) during the first half of a 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III was placed in NFL Concussion Protocol after suffering a head injury in the 20-17 win over the San Diego Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium last Saturday, but the extra day in-between games certainly helped the veteran signal-caller.



Griffin cleared Concussion Protocol earlier this week, came through Thursday’s practice without any recurring symptoms and will reassume the starting quarterback role for Sunday’s season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.



“I feel good,” Griffin said. “We are all excited about what happened last week and were able to allow Cleveland to have a very, very Merry Christmas. It was big for us as a team, too. We are trying to carry that moment into this week and finish the season strong and finish 2-0.”



After a hard tackle on a scramble up the middle of the field, Griffin appeared wide-eyed on television, and also, to an official. The referee sent Griffin off to the sideline to be checked, and eventually, he was taken to the locker room for further evaluation, where it was ruled that he suffered a concussion.



Prior to exiting the game, Griffin completed 17 of his 25 attempts for 164 yards despite being sacked seven times for 37 lost yards.



“That is extremely important, just to make the most of your opportunities,” Griffin said. “Very thankful and blessed, like you said, barring setbacks and be able to get back out there and go play with this team, these guys and try to finish our season strong.”



In order to keep the second scoring drive alive against the Chargers, the Browns had to convert a pair of third-down attempts.



Griffin got the first conversion when he rushed for a seven-yard gain on third-and-six from the Browns’ 45-yard line. Then, on third-and-four from the San Diego 42-yard line, Griffin completed a 17-yard pass to running back Duke Johnson, Jr.



On the next play, Griffin completed a 21-yard pass that rookie tight end Seth DeValve had to climb the ladder to catch over the middle of the field.



“From each start, I think that I have personally played better, been more in rhythm and started to make plays the way that people are used to seeing me make plays,” Griffin said. “That continued last week, and I am looking forward to bringing that in to this week against Pittsburgh, as well.”



Limited to just four starts prior to Sunday because of a broken coracoid bone in his non-throwing (left) shoulder, Griffin has completed 58 of his 107 throws (54.2 percent) for 654 yards with two interceptions and no touchdowns in his first season with the Browns.



And yet, Griffin has the support of many within the organization, notably 10-time Pro Bowl left tackle Joe Thomas, when it comes to being a “franchise-type quarterback” of the Browns. And Griffin wants to reward that faith with a win over the AFC North Division champion Steelers.



“That would be great,” Griffin said. “On the outside looking in, nobody can see it the way we see it because we are in it. We are experiencing it. We are the ones that have to go out every, single week and put it on the line. For us to end 2-0, it means something to us for this organization, for the young guys going into the offseason to feel the experience of winning again. I think that is important.”