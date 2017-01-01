Robert Griffin III: Cleveland Browns just want to win in Pittsburgh

Quarterback Robert Griffin III knows the Cleveland Browns are hungry for a road win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. (Photo: Ken Blaze, Custom)

CLEVELAND -- There is no talk of draft positioning or losing the regular-season finale in the Cleveland Browns’ locker room heading into Sunday’s AFC North Division game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.



Instead, the Browns are focused on getting their second straight win, something that has not happened for the organization since Weeks 8-10 of the 2014 season.



“We really just want to go out and win, execute and do what we have to do to win the game,” quarterback Robert Griffin III said. “That is what it comes down to. I am not focused on any of those things. You have to focus small and let the big things fall into place.



“Right now, focusing small is making sure we are doing everything we need to do in situational football, that I can get us in the right plays, make sure guys know what they are supposed to do and we can go out and ball out.”



Despite getting their first victory of the season last week, a 20-17 decision over the San Diego Chargers on Christmas Eve at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Browns maintained their hold on the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.



Regardless of whether the Browns win or lose at Pittsburgh, they will still have one of the top two selections and two choices in the top 15. But Griffin is “not at all” bothered by the possibility of losing the No. 1 pick should they be successful in beating the Steelers, who are resting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, running back Le’Veon Bell and wide receiver Antonio Brown ahead of the playoffs.



“I don’t think anybody in this locker room is thinking about that,” Griffin said. “Right now, we are blessed with an opportunity to go out and play a game on Sunday. That is all we have. After that, no one knows what is going to happen.



“This team, these 53 guys, and then, the practice squad guys will never be together again. That is the parity of the league. You will never have the same team, sometimes week to week, but year to year. It is never the same 53 guys. I look forward to finishing strong with these 53, going out and having some fun and prayerfully, God willing, come away with a win.”



Much like Griffin, who will get the start against the Steelers after clearing NFL Concussion Protocol earlier in the week, Browns coach Hue Jackson is looking to get a win over Pittsburgh and nothing more, not especially better selections in a draft.



“This is about winning,” Jackson said. “To finish the season winning two games, that is the best we can be. We can only play one more. We only have one more. If we can win it, that means we have won the last two.



“At the same time, if we don’t, I am not going to make a big deal of that either. I am going to make a big deal about finishing this game as well as we can, and then, all hands on deck. Let’s go fix this and get this team better. That is my main concern. We have to finish this game right. We have to play to win. We want to win. After that, we are going to let the 2016 season go, and we are going to move forward to bigger and better things.”