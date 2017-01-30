Super Bowl LI TV viewer's guide

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie, Custom)

The Super Bowl figures to again be the most-watched telecast in the world this year. But the broadcast of the actual game between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is a mere fraction of the airtime that will be devoted to the NFL’s championship game this week.

A day-by-day summary of Super Bowl-related coverage on television this week (all times ET):

Monday

Super Bowl Live, 4-7 p.m., NFL Network

News, updates and analysis from Houston.

NFL Total Access, 7-8 p.m., 11 p.m.-midnight, NFL Network

News, updates and analysis from Houston.

Super Bowl Opening Night, 8-11 p.m., ESPN2, FoxSports1 and NFL Network

Also known as media day, members of each team speak for the first time since arriving in Houston. With musical guests X Ambassadors.

SportsCenter Special: NFL Moms, 11-11:30 p.m., ESPN2

A roundtable discussion with the mothers of Martellus and Michael Bennett, Ezekiel Elliott, Joe Flacco, Rob Gronkowski and Sterling Shepard.

Super Bowl LI: The Drive for Five, 11 p.m.-midnight, FS1

On the Patriots' quest for a fifth Super Bowl championship.

Tuesday

Super Bowl Live, 4-7 p.m., NFL Network

News, updates and analysis from Houston.

NFL Total Access, 7-8 p.m., NFL Network

News, updates and analysis from Houston.

Wednesday

Super Bowl Live, noon-7 p.m., NFLN

News, updates and analysis from the scene of the Super Bowl.

NFL Total Access, 7-8 p.m., NFL Network

News, updates and analysis from Houston.

Super Bowl Tonight, 8-9 p.m., NFLN

Recapping what was discussed on Super Bowl Live.

Players Only, 9-10 p.m., NFLN

NFL Network’s Hall of Fame players turned commentators discuss the key stories entering Super Bowl LI.

Thursday

Super Bowl Live, noon-7 p.m., NFLN

News, updates and analysis from the scene of the Super Bowl.

NFL Total Access, 7-8 p.m., NFL Network

News, updates and analysis from Houston.

Super Bowl Tonight, 8-10 p.m., NFLN

Recapping what was discussed on Super Bowl Live.

Super Bowl Commercials, 10 p.m., NFLN

Countdown of the greatest commercials from past Super Bowl broadcasts.

Friday

Super Bowl Live, noon-7 p.m., NFLN

News, updates and analysis from the scene of the Super Bowl.

NFL Total Access, 7-8 p.m., NFL Network

News, updates and analysis from Houston.

Super Bowl Tonight, 8-9:30 p.m., NFLN

Recapping what was discussed on Super Bowl Live.

Madden Bowl, 9:30-11 p.m., NFLN

The best Madden NFL 17 players from around the world compete to be the very best.

Saturday

Super Bowl Live, 1-7 p.m., NFLN

News, updates and analysis from the scene of the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl Greatest Halftime Shows, 7-8 p.m., FOX

Highlights of the most notable halftime entertainment from the first 50 Super Bowls.

Super Bowl Saturday Night, 7-8 p.m., NFLN

Strolling the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors.

NFL Honors, 8-10 p.m., FOX

The league’s annual awards show.

Outside the Lines: Football Forever, 10:15-11:15 p.m., ESPN

The role football plays in the United States and its impact on our communities.

Sunday

NFL Gameday Morning, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., NFLN

NFL Network’s Super Bowl pre-game show.

NFL Insiders: Sunday edition, 10 a.m., ESPN

Experts dissect the latest from the Super Bowl

Road to the Super Bowl, 10:30-11:30 a.m., FOX

How the NFC champion Falcons and AFC champion Patriots got to this point.

Postseason NFL Countdown, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., ESPN

ESPN’s Super Bowl pre-game show.

Skip and Shannon Undisputed, noon-1 p.m., FOX

Live debate from the Super Bowl.

Fox Super Bowl Kickoff, 1-2 p.m., FOX

Fox starts off its coverage with discussion and news.

Fox Super Bowl Pregame, 2-6:30 p.m., FOX

Analysis and build-up to the main event.

Super Bowl LI, 6:30-10 p.m., FOX

What all the build-up is about — the actual game.

Super Bowl Game Center, 6:30 p.m., NFLN

Live scores and stats from Super Bowl LI.

NFL Gameday Prime, 10 p.m., NFLN

Postgame highlights, analysis and interviews from Super Bowl LI

Fox Super Bowl Post Game, 10-10:30 p.m., FOX

Following up all the action from the game.

FS1 Super Bowl Post Game, 10:30 p.m.-midnight, FS1

Fox shifts its postgame coverage to FS1 for the remainder of the evening.

NFL Primetime, 10:30-11:30 p.m., ESPN

ESPN’s Super Bowl postgame show.

USA Today