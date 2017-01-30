Super Bowl LI TV viewer's guide

The Super Bowl figures to again be the most-watched telecast in the world this year. But the broadcast of the actual game between the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots is a mere fraction of the airtime that will be devoted to the NFL’s championship game this week.
A day-by-day summary of Super Bowl-related coverage on television this week (all times ET):
Monday
Super Bowl Live, 4-7 p.m., NFL Network
News, updates and analysis from Houston.
NFL Total Access, 7-8 p.m., 11 p.m.-midnight, NFL Network
News, updates and analysis from Houston.
Super Bowl Opening Night, 8-11 p.m., ESPN2, FoxSports1 and NFL Network
Also known as media day, members of each team speak for the first time since arriving in Houston. With musical guests X Ambassadors.
SportsCenter Special: NFL Moms, 11-11:30 p.m., ESPN2
A roundtable discussion with the mothers of Martellus and Michael Bennett, Ezekiel Elliott, Joe Flacco, Rob Gronkowski and Sterling Shepard.
Super Bowl LI: The Drive for Five, 11 p.m.-midnight, FS1
On the Patriots' quest for a fifth Super Bowl championship.
Tuesday
Super Bowl Live, 4-7 p.m., NFL Network
News, updates and analysis from Houston.
NFL Total Access, 7-8 p.m., NFL Network
News, updates and analysis from Houston.
Wednesday
Super Bowl Live, noon-7 p.m., NFLN
News, updates and analysis from the scene of the Super Bowl.
NFL Total Access, 7-8 p.m., NFL Network
News, updates and analysis from Houston.
Super Bowl Tonight, 8-9 p.m., NFLN
Recapping what was discussed on Super Bowl Live.
Players Only, 9-10 p.m., NFLN
NFL Network’s Hall of Fame players turned commentators discuss the key stories entering Super Bowl LI.
Thursday
Super Bowl Live, noon-7 p.m., NFLN
News, updates and analysis from the scene of the Super Bowl.
NFL Total Access, 7-8 p.m., NFL Network
News, updates and analysis from Houston.
Super Bowl Tonight, 8-10 p.m., NFLN
Recapping what was discussed on Super Bowl Live.
Super Bowl Commercials, 10 p.m., NFLN
Countdown of the greatest commercials from past Super Bowl broadcasts.
Friday
Super Bowl Live, noon-7 p.m., NFLN
News, updates and analysis from the scene of the Super Bowl.
NFL Total Access, 7-8 p.m., NFL Network
News, updates and analysis from Houston.
Super Bowl Tonight, 8-9:30 p.m., NFLN
Recapping what was discussed on Super Bowl Live.
Madden Bowl, 9:30-11 p.m., NFLN
The best Madden NFL 17 players from around the world compete to be the very best.
Saturday
Super Bowl Live, 1-7 p.m., NFLN
News, updates and analysis from the scene of the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl Greatest Halftime Shows, 7-8 p.m., FOX
Highlights of the most notable halftime entertainment from the first 50 Super Bowls.
Super Bowl Saturday Night, 7-8 p.m., NFLN
Strolling the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors.
NFL Honors, 8-10 p.m., FOX
The league’s annual awards show.
Outside the Lines: Football Forever, 10:15-11:15 p.m., ESPN
The role football plays in the United States and its impact on our communities.
Sunday
NFL Gameday Morning, 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m., NFLN
NFL Network’s Super Bowl pre-game show.
NFL Insiders: Sunday edition, 10 a.m., ESPN
Experts dissect the latest from the Super Bowl
Road to the Super Bowl, 10:30-11:30 a.m., FOX
How the NFC champion Falcons and AFC champion Patriots got to this point.
Postseason NFL Countdown, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., ESPN
ESPN’s Super Bowl pre-game show.
Skip and Shannon Undisputed, noon-1 p.m., FOX
Live debate from the Super Bowl.
Fox Super Bowl Kickoff, 1-2 p.m., FOX
Fox starts off its coverage with discussion and news.
Fox Super Bowl Pregame, 2-6:30 p.m., FOX
Analysis and build-up to the main event.
Super Bowl LI, 6:30-10 p.m., FOX
What all the build-up is about — the actual game.
Super Bowl Game Center, 6:30 p.m., NFLN
Live scores and stats from Super Bowl LI.
NFL Gameday Prime, 10 p.m., NFLN
Postgame highlights, analysis and interviews from Super Bowl LI
Fox Super Bowl Post Game, 10-10:30 p.m., FOX
Following up all the action from the game.
FS1 Super Bowl Post Game, 10:30 p.m.-midnight, FS1
Fox shifts its postgame coverage to FS1 for the remainder of the evening.
NFL Primetime, 10:30-11:30 p.m., ESPN
ESPN’s Super Bowl postgame show.
