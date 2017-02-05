Alex Mack: Atlanta Falcons focus on never letting their brothers down

Center Alex Mack says the Atlanta Falcons focus on never letting their brothers down. (Photo: Dale Zanine, Custom)

When Dan Quinn left the Seattle Seahawks to take over as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, he instituted a system of accountability, not just of one from the players to the coaches, but a partnership amongst everyone within the organization.



The three rules that have governed the Falcons on their run to Super Bowl LI, where they will take on the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium tonight are simple: “Be early, don’t complain and protect the team.”



“Those are the goals of every day,” Falcons center Alex Mack said. “We make it simple.”



And when someone violates those rules, Mack says “You let your brother down.”



“When you’re successful and you go in every day, it’s easy because the work you put in pays off,” Mack said. “You see that immediately. You worked hard, you played well in the game, the team was successful and you were upbeat and positive. The goal there is to not lose sight of what it took to be successful. It’s not relaxed. You stay hungry and you stay working hard.”



According to Mack, Quinn does a good job of keeping everyone on track because of his positivity, even during the lulls of a 16-game season that starts with the offseason program in April, continues through training camp in July and over another five weeks in the playoffs.



“He’s a super positive coach,” Mack aid. “His attitude is infectious. You can just tell that he loves where he is every day. He shows up with the same attitude every day, a very real personality, and he tells it like it is. He’s very positive, and his main message is just to enjoy each day. ‘We’re going to work hard, but we’re going to try and make it relaxed and fun at the same time.’”



And Mack feels it is that positive attitude from Quinn that has the Falcons only one win away from their first-ever Super Bowl championship.



“I think the goal is Coach Quinn likes to create an atmosphere where you love coming to work,” Mack said. “He wants every day for you to show up and really want to be there and appreciate where you’re at. Attack each day and make the most of it.



“I can imagine his answer is just that he loves football. He likes what he does in a job where we should feel very lucky to be able to do. To be out here, to work hard, to have this experience and take that challenge every day, and just make the most of it.”

