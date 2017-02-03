Alex Mack is the kind of competitor Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn wanted

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack (51) blocks as Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy (93) rushes during the second half at Raymond James Stadium. Atlanta Falcons defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 43-28. (Photo: Kim Klement, Custom)

When the Atlanta Falcons went looking to build up their offensive line and improve upon an 8-8 record during the 2015 season, they sought out one of the best centers in the National Football League, former Cleveland Browns blocker Alex Mack.

And in the first few hours of the new league year in 2016, the Falcons signed Mack to a five-year contract, a deal that helped provide protection for All-Pro quarterback Matt Ryan, who has led the team to their second-ever Super Bowl appearance.

“He’s a fantastic competitor, Alex has been for us,” Falcons coach Dan Quinn said of Mack, who has battled through ankle issues during Super Bowl week.

“The whole purpose of last week was to rest him and get him recovered, and then, we’ll get into practice this week. So, my concern level is low. I fully expect him to be who he is, which is a terrific competitor for us.”

Mack felt he was able to hit the ground running with the Falcons because of his desire to improve.

“I think I was able to come here and contribute really quickly in terms of work ethic,” Mack said. “That’s something I always prided myself on as a guy who really likes to work hard every day, and in games, be downfield and try to extend plays for that little extra inch of a push.

“That’s the kind of player that I like to be, and I thought that would be something that I can bring to any team I went to. I thought when I was a free agent, ‘I could show up and contribute.’ Whatever interview I sat down at, I could be like, ‘I’m absolutely going to try my hardest every day and I’m going to do my absolute most every game.’”

With Mack leading the way for the offense, the Falcons converted 379 first downs, including 239 through the air and another 108 on the ground and gained 6,653 total yards on 995 snaps, an average of 6.7 yards per play.

Ryan completed 373 of his 534 attempts for 4,944 yards and 38 touchdowns against just seven interceptions. He found 13 different teammates with touchdown passes, including six each to All-Pro receiver Julio Jones and former Browns wideout Taylor Gabriel.

Additionally, the Falcons rushed for 1,928 yards, including 1,079 yards and 11 touchdowns from Devonta Freeman.

“It’s been really fun to be a part of this offense,” Mack said. “Our success on offense is almost uncanny. The amount of guys that we have that have been able to step up and score touchdowns for this team is incredible. I think we have 13 different guys catch touchdown passes, and to have that many guys be able to step up and make a play has been really exciting.

“To see that with all of the guys rotated in the huddle and whatever down and distance it is, people are just really excited to be on that field and get in on that next play and go out there and play hard. That has been really fun to be on that field and to be a part of that excitement and really have that success.”

