Atlanta Falcons OL Alex Mack played Super Bowl LI on broken leg

Interior offensive lineman Alex Mack earned a reputation as a legitimate tough guy during his seven years with the Cleveland Browns, and since moving onto the Atlanta Falcons, he has further cemented that legacy.



Mack always wanted to play in the Super Bowl, which he was able to do with the Falcons, who lost to the New England Patriots, 34-28, in overtime at NRG Stadium Sunday night, but he had do so on a broken leg suffered in the NFC Championship Game two weeks ago.



“I have a broken leg, yeah,” Mack said after the loss.



“It hurt, but we were able to get out there. It was always a dream of mine to play in the Super Bowl. Now, I need to come back and win one.”



According to Mack, who once travelled across the country and played a game two weeks after an emergency appendectomy, remaining on the field for the Super Bowl was all about pain tolerance.



“It hurt, but it’s not a weight-bearing bone, and so, pain was the only thing,” Mack said. “It’s still stable, so we were confident with two weeks of rest and some adrenaline. I think it went pretty well.”



Late in the fourth quarter, the Falcons were driving into field goal range for what could have been the game-clinching score, but on second and 11 from New England’s 23-yard line, quarterback Matt Ryan took a sack for a 12-yard loss.



Then, a holding penalty further marched the Falcons out of field goal range, and the rest, as they say, is history, as the Patriots engineered two more touchdown drives for the win.



“That hurt,” Mack said. “We wanted to score points, but I think our OC (Kyle Shanahan) has a lot of faith in us to perform our job. It’s disappointing not to be able to accomplish that.



“I think it was a slant from the three technique in through the A-gap, so it is my guy to block. It hurts. It hurts your team. You definitely want to stay in field goal range. Three points in a time like that means a lot, and that’s why it stings a lot.”



In addition to being physically tough, Mack is known for his intelligence, both on and off the field, and knows what the Falcons need to do if they hope to have a chance at redemption in next year’s postseason.



“We just need to be able to perform better,” Mack said. “We had a couple chances there to really take the game away and we sputtered. You need to make third downs, convert, extend drives, give our defense some rest, and we weren’t able to do that enough.”

