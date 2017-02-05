Atlanta Falcons' Taylor Gabriel credits success in football to faith

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Taylor Gabriel credits his success in football to faith in a higher power. (Photo: Dale Zanine, Custom)

Former Cleveland Browns wide receiver Taylor Gabriel thought he did enough in training camp and the preseason to warrant a third year with the very club that signed him after a tryout during rookie minicamp prior to the start of the 2014 season, but that was not the case.



Instead of keeping Gabriel, the Browns elected to retain veteran Andrew Hawkins, which left the Mesquite, Texas, native without a team, but it did not stay that way for long, as he joined the Atlanta Falcons, who are just one win away from a Super Bowl title.



And Gabriel credits faith in a higher power with his ability to stay focused despite going through adversity on and off the football field.



“It’s helped me a lot because you go from cut, not having a job, you know what I mean?” Gabriel said. “Not knowing what your future holds, man, you have to just ask God to lead you and just guide you down the right path. He guided me to a path to the Super Bowl, so I would think my prayers have been answered.



“That’s why I say you just ask God to lead you and lead you down a right path, a path that He wants to take, not the path that you want to take, so I just feel like you just ask Him, ‘What’s a need, not a want?’”



Although Gabriel trusted the path laid out in front of him, he did admit there were some second thoughts about his football abilities after the Browns, a team that ultimately finished the 2016 season with a 1-15 record, did not retain him.



“You have negative thoughts because you’re cut,” Gabriel said. “You don’t know what you’re going to do, but that’s one thing about faith. You have to keep your faith in God and you have to just let Him lead you. Let go of worry or let go of the little things that are kind of bugging you and just let Him lead you. I feel like I did that the right way, and I’m in the Super Bowl.”



Ironically, Gabriel will play in the Super Bowl less than four hours from where his football career really took off, John Horn High School in Mesquite, Texas.



And while Gabriel is focused on doing what is necessary to succeed in the Super Bowl, he did take a moment to reflect on memories from his high school days, including playing after his mother, Kimberly, passed away.



“After my mom passed, man, I had an 80-yard screen for a touchdown,” Gabriel recalled. “It was like a few weeks after she passed and I had dedicated that to them. They all prayed for me and they were there through that whole process.”



And by following his mother’s advice to have faith and let it steer him through difficult times, Gabriel has gone from a small college, Abilene Christian University, to the Super Bowl in just three years.



“This is a dream come true, man,” Gabriel said. “Just to have this opportunity is a blessing.



“That’s something that I’ve always just focused on, my mom kind of instilled in me. Just letting God lead you, just letting Him show you the way instead of you trying to make a way and make a path for yourself. So as long as you just let go of the wheel, man, and let God control you, I feel like you can do anything that you put your mind to.”

