Budweiser's best Super Bowl commercials of all time

Clydesdale horses Drawn Sleigh Rides in winter (Photo: mirceax/Thinkstock, mirceax)

Whether you think Budweiser’s truly the king of beers, it’s the undisputed king of beer commercials.

Anheuser-Busch InBev cranks out compelling Bud ads each year that range from hilarious to heart-melting. Its brands are always a top contender in the USA TODAY Ad Meter, and its commercials—think the Budweiser frogs or “Wassup”—can become “cultural touchstones,” as our own Erik Brady writes.

For this year’s Super Bowl LI, the company will run ads for Budweiser, Bud Light, Michelob Ultra and Busch, totaling “at least three full minutes” of ads, including the first Super Bowl ad for Busch.

As we wait for a beer company to make us cry via laughter or pure sentimentality, here’s a collection of Budweiser’s best Super Bowl ads according to the Ad Meter.

Sign up to become an Ad Meter panelist

Ad Meter FAQs

Puppy Love (2014)

“Puppy Love” melted your heart. “Puppy Love” made you cry. “Puppy Love” topped our 2014 Ad Meter.

Lost Dog (2015)

It’s the sequel to “Puppy Love.” That’s how good “Puppy Love” was. It also topped our Ad Meter in 2015. We are easily manipulated by dogs, and marketers know this.

Budweiser Frogs (1995)

Simple and understated brilliance. Have you seen a frog without hearing “Budweiser” in your head since? Didn’t think so.

Bud Bowl I (1989)

It’s a bunch of Bud bottles playing football against Bud Light bottles. Bob Costas does the play-by-play. What else do you want from a commercial -- nay, from life?

Dog Sitter (2011)

We know Budweiser and dogs and sentimentality works. But what about Budweiser and dogs and a zany party scene? Yep, still works: This tied for top spot in our the Ad Meter in 2011.

Referee (2003)

“This referee’s a jacka--.” “Nope, I belive that’s a Zebra.” Ha.

Football (1996)

A bunch of Clydesdales play football. And it’s kind of poetic and beautiful?

Secret fridge (2006)

If you didn’t install a secret fridge after this commercial came out, please X out of this article and get your priorities straight.

Rex’s Worst Day (2000)

If I told you Budweiser made a commercial with a dog in it, would you believe me? 2000’s Ad Meter winner. Don’t worry: It’s not sad!

Copier Salesman (1997)

It’s just a copier that makes beer instead of copies. And sometimes, that’s all you need.

(© 2017 WUSA)