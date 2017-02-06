Capped by Super Bowl, 2016 sports year was epic

(Photo: Metzger, Stephanie, Custom)

The end of what could be the most dramatic team sports year ever came, fittingly, in the same building where it began.

Sunday’s stunning Super Bowl LI saw New England’s Tom Brady do what no one else did in the previous 50 Super Bowls — bring a team back from 25 points down — to win his fifth Lombardi Trophy.

The 34-28 victory over Atlanta capped a thrilling run of five 2016 major team sports championships that began last April 4 when Kris Jenkins hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift Villanova over North Carolina 77-74 on a court placed over the football field at Houston’s NRG Stadium.

The winning shot came just after Tar Heel Marcus Paige tied the score on a double-pump three-pointer with 4.7 seconds left. It was Villanova’s second national title but first since 1985. As USA TODAY Sports’ Nicole Auerbach wrote: "Indeed, there was something magical and full-circle about this Wildcats squad. Maybe it was the 71.4% shooting performance against Oklahoma in the Final Four, the second-best shooting performance by any team in Final Four history. The first? The ’85 Villanova team. Perhaps it was just time."

Then things turned really crazy:

— June 19 in Oakland, LeBron James in tears. As USA TODAY Sports’ Jeff Zillgitt wrote: “He had just authored one of sports’ all-time greatest stories, a magical fairy tale that Cleveland has longed for since 1964. And this is how it had to go down: James leading the Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to beat the Golden State Warriors, the team that won an NBA-record 73 regular-season games, on the road for the NBA championship. It was the only way. James scored 27 points, collected 11 rebounds, delivered 11 assists, blocked three shots and had two steals — his seventh Finals triple-double — as the Cavaliers defeated the Warriors 93-89 in Game 7 on Sunday.”

— Nov. 2 in Cleveland, the Chicago Cubs, after trailing the Cleveland Indians three games to one, capped off their improbable comeback with, well, in the words of USA TODAY Sports’ Bob Nightengale: “It was the moment that time stood still, the earth quit spinning and a beleaguered but loyal fan base stopped breathing. Finally, after 108 years, the miracle everyone has been awaiting actually happened Wednesday. The Chicago Cubs, after one of the most dramatic World Series games played, are your 2016 World Series champions. Go ahead and pinch yourself, America, the baseball miracle of all miracles finally happened. The Cubs, for the first time in 39,466 days, are champions of the world, knocking off the Cleveland Indians 8-7 in 10 innings of Game 7 of the 112th World Series.”

— On Jan. 9, the 2016 college football season ended with an upset of a dynasty some thought could not lose, No. 2 Clemson knocking off No. 1 Alabama 35-31 while scoring 21 points in the fourth quarter. As USA TODAY Sports’ Nancy Armour wrote: “This was exactly what Deshaun Watson wanted. Not the Heisman Trophy or any other award subject to debate. He wanted the title that is beyond dispute, one that would elevate Clemson from contender to champion. He wanted to be legendary. Oh, is he ever. Watson proved he was the best quarterback — make that the best player, period — in college football, leading Clemson to its first national title since 1981 in a game for the ages. Three times in the last 14 minutes he led the Tigers on scoring drives, answering every shot mighty Alabama could deliver and then some, until there was one second left and just one more play to make.”

— Less than a month later, the 2016 NFL season came to an end with Tom Brady leading the Patriots to 19 points in the fourth quarter and sending the game to the first overtime in Super Bowl history. There was no long stretch between championships for this club. This is almost routine for Brady and Bill Belichick. Almost. As New England owner Bob Kraft put it, “This is unequivocally the sweetest.’”

The same could be said for the 2016 sports season.

Contributing: Joe Rayos

USA Today