Check out the oddest Super Bowl LI prop bets

Super Bowl LI will have plenty of entertainment to keep you watching but if you need another reason, you can consider some of this year's prop bets.

For instance, you can bet on Luke Bryan's National Anthem. Will he mess the words up? How long will his rendition of the anthem be? There's a bet for that.

Will someone catch fire during Lady Gaga's halftime show? We hope not, but there's a bet for that.

Or how about the commercials? Which brand will be first? How many times will Peyton Manning appear in a commercial? We're assuming at least once if Papa John's has any ads planned.

We urge you to gamble responsibly and check out the list of fun prop bets, according to Online Gambling LV.

Odds on the color of Gatorade poured on the winning coach:

Orange: 7/2

Blue: 15/4

Clear/Water: 4/1

Purple: 6/1

Yellow: 13/2

None: 10/1

Odds the stadium power goes out: 99/1

Odds the goal posts fall: 5,000/1

Odds a Microsoft tablet malfunctions: 6/1

Odds a participating player is arrested during Super Bowl week: 15/1

Odds there is a brawl on the field: 150/1

Odds there is a brawl between fans in the stands: 1/5

Odds a fan streaks on the field: 4/1

Odds a fan throws a _______ on the field:

flare/smoke bomb: 15/1

slightly deflated football: 19/1

sex toy: 45/1

dead falcon: 300/1

Over/under on the number of times Joe Buck and Troy Aikman are seen on screen: 4.5

Over/under on the number of times Gisele Bundchen is shown: 1.5

Odds there is a halftime show wardrobe malfunction: 2/1

Odds Lady Gaga has a snake on stage during halftime: 4/5

Odds someone catches fire during halftime: 25/1

Odds on Lady Gaga's opening song:

The Edge Of Glory: 3/1

Perfect Illusion: 7/2

Born This Way: 4/1

Other: 2/1

Odds Luke Bryan messes up the words to the National Anthem: 22/1

Odds on which brand will air the first commercial after the coin toss:

Bud Light: 25/1

Lexus: 30/1

Intel: 30/1

Skittles: 30/1

Wix: 30/1

TurboTax: 33/1

Avocados from Mexico: 35/1

Mr. Clean: 35/1

Hyundai: 500/1

Over/under commercials parodying President Trump: 1.5

Over/under commercials with Peyton Manning: 1

