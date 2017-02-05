New England defensive end Chris Long learned quickly what "The Patriot Way" is all about. (Photo: Winslow Townson, Custom)

The son of Hall of Fame Raiders defensive lineman Howie Long, Chris Long knew what winning looked like from an outsider’s perspective, but he never experienced it in its highest form, not at the University of Virginia or the then-St. Louis Rams.



So when the Rams parted ways with Long, he went search of a team where he could be part of a successful culture, and that quickly led him to the New England Patriots, where winning is not just an ideal, but the standard.



“I think it’s approaching every day like it’s the most important day of the season,” Long said. “That certainly made this week a lot easier from a pressure standpoint.



“Myself not having been here, but so many guys that have done this so many times, just the opportunity every week to see how they prepare, how we prepare, it makes this week a little bit easier because we’ve done this over and over again.”



And the standard could become even better if the Patriots can beat the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, tonight because a win would give New England its fifth title in the last 16 years.

“It helps to have the greatest coach of all-time and the greatest quarterback of all-time,” Long said. “I truly believe that.



“Believe that just from a distance and being a part of that, those two pieces are huge. We have so many selfless players that are willing to play any role you ask them to do. Week to week, that can change and guys are ready to hit the curveball, and every week, we try to go out and be the best team we can be.”



Long was a part of just 39 wins over eight years with St. Louis, an average of 4.875 victories a season. Never once had Long played in the postseason until he joined the Patriots, and he believes responsibility to the team and his teammates is what separates New England from those who talk about having its level of success.



“I just think (it’s) accountability on a true level where you truly are accountable,” Long said. “There’s not a bar set where you can slip up. When you get your opportunity, make the most of it and put the team first at all times. That’s not just lip service. That’s the way we try to live day to day.



“When you’re on a team that’s struggling every year, beginning in camp you have to kind of convince yourself you have a chance. I always believed we had a chance, but the difference was when I got here, we really had a chance. That’s a testament to Coach Belichick. Every year, for a long time, he’s been in games like this, so the way he does things day-to-day is so impressive.”



Long sought guidance from his father prior to making the trip to Houston and aims to follow the advice to “appreciate the moment,” something he plans on doing quite a lot of if the Patriots are successful in chasing down their fifth Super Bowl title.



“I just hope we can win,” Long said. “I hope I can help the team win. Part of playing here is being able to play whatever role you play. Week to week, it can change. I’d love to just have an impact on the game. That’d be a blessing.”

