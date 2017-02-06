Cleveland Browns ranked least likely to win Super Bowl 2018

(Photo: Getty Images Sports)

CLEVELAND -- Sorry, Browns fans… The odds are stacked against us once again.

When it comes to 2018’s Super Bowl outlook, OddsShark.com ranks the Cleveland Browns tied with the San Francisco 49ers as having the worst odds of winning.

Want to bet on it? Those odds are slated at 225 to 1.

Predictions for the most likely champs go to the New England Patriots at 6 to 1 odds.

These numbers were tallied after Tom Brady and the New England Patriots made a comeback to beat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime 34-28 in Super Bowl LI Sunday night.

The other teams topping the list include:

Dallas Cowboys: 10 to 1 odds.

Green Bay Packers: 11 to 1 odds.

Seattle Seahawks: 11 to 1 odds.

