Dion Lewis: It's been great journey to Super Bowl

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis says it's been a great journey to reach Super Bowl LI.

New England Patriots running back Dion Lewis was out of football for two years after suffering a broken leg in a preseason game with the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of the 2013 regular season, but he never gave up on the dream of returning to the NFL.



Instead, Lewis rededicated himself to his craft, and not only got back into football, but found a home with the Patriots, who for the seventh time in the last 16 years, will play for a league championship when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sunday.



“It has been a great journey,” Lewis said. “I still feel like I still have a long way to go. I feel like I am just getting started, just being healthy and out here to help my team. Everybody’s journey is different to get here, but I think mine is unique, and I wouldn’t change anything about it.”



Let go by the Browns after suffering the injury and being unable to mount the type of comeback they expected, Lewis used the doubts as “just motivation” to return to football.



“That was the first time I was cut in anything,” Lewis said. “It was extra motivation. I believe in myself. I am very confident. I know what kind of player I was, so I knew I just had to work hard and just try to do the best I can to prove people wrong.



“It is frustrating whenever you get hurt because you always want to play. Not being able to play hurts more than the injury itself. Just not being able to play hurt the most. I am happy and blessed to be healthy now and enjoying this moment and soaking everything in.”



On the way to their seventh Super Bowl in the Bill Belichick era, the Patriots needed a strong effort from Lewis.



With the Patriots struggling through a turnover-plagued game against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional round, Lewis scored three touchdowns, one receiving, one rushing and one on special teams. And Lewis’ efforts led to a 34-16 win in front of the home fans at Gillette Stadium.



Lewis worked hard not only to make his football dreams come true, but also, for the fellow players who sacrifice along with him every day from April through February.



“It is whatever you make it,” Lewis said. “Being here on this team is a close team. It is a family. We want to win and we know that whoever gives us the best chance to win is going to be out there. We know that, so we just accept our roles and work together and root hard for other guys, too.



“Just happy to be healthy and be around here and do what I love with my teammates. Definitely been a great opportunity. Not being out here last year and being hurt towards the end of the season and the playoffs, I am just happy to be healthy, and hopefully, I can help contribute.”



And to anyone going through challenges or being told they cannot do something, Lewis offers this one simple piece of advice.



“Always believe in yourself,” Lewis said. “If you really want to do something and you believe you can do it and work as hard as possible every day and don’t quit and don’t give up on yourself, then anything is possible. I think a lot of people have a lot more to give than they actually do.”

