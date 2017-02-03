Former Cleveland Browns OL Alex Mack finds success in Atlanta Falcons' positive environment

Former Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Alex Mack has found success in the Atlanta Falcons' positive environment. (Photo: Matthew Emmons, Custom)

When center Alex Mack elected to leave the Cleveland Browns in free agency after the 2015 season, he chose to sign with the Atlanta Falcons because he believed the future was bright for the organization.

By signing with the Falcons, Mack reunited with former Browns offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, with whom the team had their most successful season, a 7-9 record, since a 10-6 campaign in 2007. And the veteran center embraced the opportunity to once again compete for Shanahan, who will reportedly be named the next head coach of the San Francisco 49ers after Super Bowl LI.

“Kyle as ‘OC’ has been really fun to play for because the outside zone scheme has been really friendly to offensive linemen,” Mack said. “We love running the ball as offensive linemen, and when you run the ball and have a coordinator committed to running it, it helps you on pass plays.

“It’s really fun on the outside zone scheme. You can run outside and it balances the whole defense. It keeps them honest. You want to run the ball and you can keep them honest. You don’t always have to sit back, pass, let them pin their ears back and really attack you. You have that threat of the outside zone scheme and it’s a more fun way to play the game.”

In addition to Shanahan, Mack welcomed the opportunity to play for Falcons head coach Dan Quinn, who in two years, turned around Atlanta from a third-place team in the NFC South Division into a conference champion.

“I don’t think I see him drinking coffee,” Mack said. “He’s just always excited and ready to work and fired up to be at work with his teammates. It shows. You can’t fake it. He just really feels that he wants to be there every day and he’s excited to be there.

“What I really like about Coach Quinn is his focus on each day and really loving the competition that he brings every day and his emphasis on focusing on what you can do today to get better and don’t worry about things in the future.

“I should know an exact quote that he says, but really, it’s his attitude about being excited every day, and we’re going to go out there and attack it and be the best team in football. His attitude is always upbeat. He’s great to be around. He’s the same guy. He’s really upbeat and really honest. It’s just fun to be on his team.”

With Mack on the team, the Browns went 5-11 three times (2009, 2010, 2012), 4-12 twice (2011, 2013), 7-9 (2014) and 3-13 (2015). During that time, Mack went through four head-coaching changes with the Browns and never had the same coach for more than two consecutive years.

But in his first year with the Falcons under Quinn and Shanahan, Mack finds himself one win away from holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy, as Atlanta will face off against the vaunted New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

“The key there is to treat it like it’s still going to be a game,” Mack said. “It’s going to be a lot of excitement. It’s going to be a longer halftime. When it comes down to it, it’s still going to be a football game. It’s still just football. I’m still going to snap the ball. I’m still going to block somebody. That was really the focus for the playoff games and it worked pretty well.”

