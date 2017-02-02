Former Cleveland Browns OL Alex Mack 'really excited' to be on Super Bowl stage

Former Cleveland Browns center Alex Mack says his Super Bowl run with the Atlanta Falcons has been exciting experience. (Photo: Dale Zanine, Custom)

Atlanta Falcons center Alex Mack never could have dreamt of reaching a Super Bowl with the Cleveland Browns, not when the team’s best record in his seven seasons in town was 7-9, much of which he missed with a broken leg.

But in his first year with the Falcons, Mack finds himself one win from holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy, as Atlanta will face off against the vaunted New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday.

“It’s been really exciting to be at this stage so quickly,” Mack said. “I knew we had a good team in Atlanta when I joined it. To quickly get to the playoffs, and then, have us get on a hot streak to be here on the big stage is really exciting and I’m really happy.”

With Mack on the team, the Browns went 5-11 three times (2009, 2010, 2012), 4-12 twice (2011, 2013), 7-9 (2014) and 3-13 (2015). During that time, Mack went through four head-coaching changes with the Browns and never had the same coach for more than two consecutive years.

“It’s been a long, hard road,” Mack said. “There have been a lot of games that were really tough to get to this stage, and I think the more adversity that you face in your previous careers and your previous seasons teaches you how tight games can be. To use that opportunity to grow as a player and to keep working hard as a player and to have it pay off and be in the Super Bowl now has been really fun.”



The experiences through those struggles have made Mack’s journey to the Super Bowl all the sweeter.

“I know it’s really tough to make it to the Super Bowl,” Mack said. “It takes a whole season of a lot of guys playing well. Early in your career, you’re excited about one day having the opportunity to do that and it’s tough. Games are tough to win.

“During my time in Cleveland, we were just trying to get a winning schedule to make it to the playoffs. This year, to come to Atlanta and to have the opportunity to play well throughout the season and win enough games for a chance at the playoffs is super exciting. Then, for it to go immediately from my first playoff game into the Super Bowl is a huge honor for me.”

Although Mack said he does not “regret a single day of my time in Cleveland,” and acknowledged the decision to leave the Browns was a tough one because of the relationships he build within the locker room, he was ready for a chance to compete for the game’s ultimate prize.

“I think I was ready for a change of pace,” Mack said. “I’m really glad to be in Atlanta and helping out my team.

“When I came here to Atlanta, I absolutely wanted to be here because I thought that it was a chance to be on a really good team that had a chance to go to the Super Bowl. Then, it happened so quickly. For us to have this success my first year, being here has been really fun.”

