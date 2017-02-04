Former Cleveland Browns RB Dion Lewis finds success on road to Super Bowl

Former Cleveland Browns running back Dion Lewis found success with the New England Patriots on the road to Super Bowl LI. (Photo: David Butler III, Custom)

Former Cleveland Browns running back Dion Lewis spent two years out of the National Football League because of a broken leg suffered in a preseason game prior to the start of the 2013 regular season. But Lewis’ road back to the NFL has led him to the Super Bowl.



And for a 5-foot-8, 195-pound running back with a questionable injury history, making it all the way back to the NFL and being a part of the New England Patriots’ run to Super Bowl LI, where they will take on the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, Sunday, has been a whirlwind.



“It is a great experience,” Lewis said. “You have time to enjoy it. You are so busy grinding every week during the year, so when you are here, you get to enjoy it. You get to relax today and enjoy these next two days, and then, get back to work for game day. This is definitely a great experience and I am happy to be here.”



On the way to their seventh Super Bowl in the Bill Belichick era, the Patriots needed a strong effort from Lewis.



With the Patriots struggling through a turnover-plagued game against the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional round, Lewis scored three touchdowns, one receiving, one rushing and one on special teams. And Lewis’ efforts led to a 34-16 win in front of the home fans at Gillette Stadium.



“You expect to do the good things when you work so hard, but when you mess up, you don’t want to disappoint your teammates,” Lewis said. “Just trying to make sure you don’t make any mistakes and always take everything in stride.”



Lewis credits his game against the Texans and impact in the postseason to the way in which he prepares.



“I prepare every week like I am going to get every rep,” Lewis said. “If you can do that, you will always be prepared, and that is what I try to do. It doesn’t bother me at all.



“(It’s) whatever the team wants me to do. Just being a complete player, being able to do a bunch of different things, special teams, running the ball, catching the ball. Whatever the team asks me to do, I try to do it as best I can.



“Just trying to be a complete player. The more you can do, the more you can help the team win. I just try to do whatever the coaches ask me to do. Whether that is returning kicks or blocking or running routes or running the ball, I just try to be as diverse as I can so I can give the team the best chance to win.”



And when it comes to Sunday’s game against the Falcons, Lewis believes those who are best prepared will make the biggest impact on football's greatest stage.



“Whoever is ready to step up,” Lewis said. “We have a great offense, a great group of guys. We have an explosive group, so any given day, it could be any player.”

