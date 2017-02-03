Jabaal Sheard, Barkevious Mingo: Good things ahead for Cleveland Browns

After watching their struggles from afar, Jabaal Sheard (pictured, 93) and Barkevious Mingo feel good things are ahead for the Cleveland Browns. (Photo: Greg M. Cooper, Custom)

Former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Jabaal Sheard and outside linebacker Barkevious Mingo were no strangers to losing in their combined seven seasons with the organization that spent high-round picks on them in the 2011 and 2013 NFL drafts, respectively.



But neither could have foreseen the Browns’ struggles in 2016, where it took until the second-to-last week of the season for Cleveland to get its first, and only, victory of the season.



“It’s a tough season,” Sheard said at Super Bowl Opening Night. “Obviously, they had a lot of different quarterbacks and a tough situation over there, but I know those guys. They’re going to keep going hard. They’re going to have a great year and bounce back.”



Following the 2014 season, Sheard left the Browns as a free agent to sign a two-year contract with the New England Patriots, who will make their ninth appearance in the Super Bowl when they take on the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium in Houston Sunday.



Sheard spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Browns after the team chose him with a second-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, the same year they selected defensive tackle Phil Taylor with a first-round choice in an effort to improve their defense, and his addition paid immediate dividends.



Sheard led the Browns in sacks in each of his first three seasons, including 8.5 as a rookie, which was one of the best single-season totals by a first-year player in team history. Sheard followed it up with seven sacks for 51 lost yards in 2012, but when he was switched to outside linebacker in 2013, his production dropped slightly.



In four years with the Browns, Sheard totaled 190 tackles, including 122 solo stops, 23 sacks, 12 passes defended and seven forced fumbles.



Mingo registered 108 total tackles, including 70 solo stops and 38 assists, along with seven sacks and his lone career interception in three seasons with the Browns.



And if their individual experiences taught them anything, both Sheard and Mingo believe the Browns will get things right sooner rather than later.



“I know those guys give their all,” Sheard said. “Both Joes (Haden and Thomas), Kirky (Christian Kirksey), they give their all, man. With getting Jamie (Collins) over there, they’re a bunch of tough players that are going to go out there and give their all, no matter what.”



Mingo added, “I hated to see it, but I know those guys and I know they’re going to come back next year ready to work and improve that record because that’s not an accurate portrayal of that team. That’s not a 1-15 team, and I know they’re going to do better next year.”

